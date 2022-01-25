11 hidden romantic spots in NYC

From ornate libraries to intimate speakeasies, these spots will stoke the fire of passion.

Dating doesn't always have to be about big romantic gestures. Sometimes love is about the hidden-away moments and stolen kisses. And with Valentine's Day coming, you're probably looking around for unique date ideas, the most romantic restaurants and the best things to do on Valentine's Day in NYC.

We've rounded up some of the most romantic hidden spots in NYC that you can take your date to that'll inspire butterflies right away.

RECOMMENDED: Valentine’s Day in NYC guide