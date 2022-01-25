11 hidden romantic spots in NYC

There's nothing quite as romantic as sitting in a tiny restaurant with the object of your affection. Inside Battery Park’s Le District lies this 28-table French tasting-menu restaurant, helmed by Daniel alum Nicolas Abello. Abello puts together a six-course spread that includes dishes like organic-zucchini hand rolls with Crottin de Champcol goat cheese and kiwi chutney, a mille-feuille of roasted beets with 12-month Comté and aged balsamic, and cucumber cups with poached Maine lobster and makrut-lime leaves. Diners can view the cooking action through an open kitchen and enjoy views of the Hudson River through its floor-to-ceiling windows.
Dating doesn't always have to be about big romantic gestures. Sometimes love is about the hidden-away moments and stolen kisses. And with Valentine's Day coming, you're probably looking around for unique date ideas, the most romantic restaurants and the best things to do on Valentine's Day in NYC.
We've rounded up some of the most romantic hidden spots in NYC that you can take your date to that'll inspire butterflies right away.
