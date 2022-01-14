17 spots in NYC with breathtakingly romantic views

As Valentine's Day draws nearer, finding the perfect spot to celebrate your love can be tricky. You could, of course, take them to one of the best romantic bars in NYC or reference our lists of the most unique or fun date ideas. However, if you really want to wow them, take them to where they can experience the beauty of our city first hand.

We've rounded up 17 spots with incredible views of NYC across the boroughs, from Wave Hill down to Sunset Park, that we think will blow the socks off your date.

