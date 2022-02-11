New York is the second most romantic state in the U.S.

When it comes to love and romance, New York is tops. In this state, we have gorgeous mountains with great skiing and placid lake views, exciting cities and pristine beaches—all perfect settings for meet-cutes and falling in love.

That's why it's no surprise that it is the second most romantic state in the U.S., right behind Hawaii! TheSleepJudge.com looked at 102,054 Instagram posts from within the U.S. containing the hashtags #ISaidYes, #Proposal, #SheSaidYes, #HowHeAsked, and #HeProposed as well as data from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Domestic Names database containing romantic terms, such as "love," "flirt," and "romance," as well as the 2020 census population of each state, to create the list of the most romantic locations in the country.

Photograph: courtesy TheSleepJudge.com

Sunnier and more tropical settings are the most romantic settings, however, New York and New Jersey's snowfall can also set the stage for romance, especially at locations like Valentine, New Jersey, and Loveland, New York.

The report says New York made the second top spot because of places like Central Park and the Empire State Building, which are known for their romantic movie scenes and for hosting real-life engagements. Central Park and Brooklyn Bridge were also top locations they found throughout the country for engagements (Central Park even has engagement packages available).

It turns out that national parks are perfect engagement spots, too, the report says. New York State has 22 of them. The top engagement locations across the country are largely in these parks:

Photograph: courtesy TheSleepJudge.com

If you're looking for the most romantic places here in NYC or some more off-the-beaten-path, hidden romantic locales, we can hook you up.