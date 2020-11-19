New Yorkers can buy Thanksgiving dinner insurance this year

We’ve all had those hosting moments: The fire alarm screeching as you pull a turkey that’s mysteriously both smoking and yet still raw out of the oven, all while your pot of potatoes boils over and the gravy still needs sieving and, oh wonderful, all of your guests decided to show up 30 minutes early. Thanksgiving kitchen disasters have become as much a tradition as turkey and pies.

This year, at least, you have some back-up: Campbell’s and Instacart grocery delivery service are offering “Dinner Insurance” to New Yorkers who suffer side-dish snafus on Thanksgiving Day.

The way it works: Manhattan residents can purchase Campbell’s products via Instacart for their Thanksgiving meals and receive free delivery. Starting today, November 19, they can then register for the Dinner Insurance, if they’re at all worried about their kitchen prowess for the big day. If a recipe doesn’t turn out as expected—you accidentally put in sugar instead of salt in your stuffing, say (hey, it’s happened!)—submit a pic of the Nailed It!-esque dish between noon and 5pm on Thanksgiving Day and Campbell’s will send over a ready-to-eat gourmet replacement to your door via same-day delivery.



Among the replacement options are holiday standards including green-bean casserole, mashed potatoes and savory stuffing, as well as a baked brie to kick the meal off. So no stressing, just celebrating!

