NYC is installing six-foot-long signs to help New Yorkers keep their distance

The city is getting literal with its brand-new, six-foot-long park signs urging people to distance themselves.

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver on Sunday posed with the sign, which says "Keep This Far Apart," at Fort Greene Park for an Instagram photo.

"Get your exercise and then go home," he said.

The parks department has been giving its social media followers some imagery to help them stay six feet apart when out and about, including imagining two park benches, a 12-foot hula hoop and one-and-a-half bicycles. These new physical signs are the latest way NYC Parks is trying to get New Yorkers to grasp the six-foot rule, which hasn't been particularly followed as of late.

Although Governor Cuomo has effectively put the city and state on pause, people still seem to be crowding into parks, doing things in close proximity like playing basketball, which necessitated the recent removal of hoops from city-run courts, the closure of playgrounds and of dog parks, and an increase in the fine from $500 to $1,000 for not social distancing.

