NYC might be getting a lot of snow this holiday weekend

Just last week, New York was hit with the first major snow storm of the season (check out these pictures!) and now, as we prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meteorologists are warning us that a major bomb cyclone may be heading our way this upcoming Sunday night. But nothing is sure just yet.

As of now, parts of the Midwest and the Southeast are gearing up for major snow and the storm is expected to turn north by the end of the weekend, potentially blanketing the city with over six inches of powder.

Accuweather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek told the New York Post that "a lot can change in the next few days" but that, as of now, there is a 20 percent chance that the city will see over six inches of snow throughout the weekend.

Although we'll just have to wait and see what actually happens, weather gurus are warning us about upcoming frigid temperatures—which could actually catalyze a storm. Today and tomorrow, you're going to want to bundle up as temperatures are going to hit single digits. By Sunday afternoon, although still cold, we'll be dealing with temperatures in the 30s.

Although we do love to see New York covered in white powder (minus the puddles, of course), we don't want to get our hopes up. We will, however, be prepared for any scenario Mother Nature will hit us with.

Or, perhaps, you'll just want to get comfy inside your own apartment and catch up on Netflix.

Whatever you choose to do, stay safe (and warm!)