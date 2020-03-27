NYC restaurants are offering care packages with games and toilet paper

Whether you're ordering in dinner tonight or maybe spending the end of the work week scouting the best to-go cocktails, we know you're hungry for better ways to get through the time of social distancing. Restaurants are getting creative with methods to keep customers coming during this historic time for the hospitality industry. Those restaurants and bars that have made the difficult call of staying open via delivery-only methods—rather than temporarily closing down for the indefinite future—have been experimenting with ways in which they can bring a little added joy to these deliveries for folks who are self-isolating. For those looking for additional ways to support their favorite restaurants, we suggest checking out the way that merch and giftcards can help. And, likewise, for those of you might be finding themselves recently unemployed, please check out all the restaurants across the city that are offering free meals.

Kopitiam

At this Two Bridges hit, you can get kits to make their kaya toast ($18) or nasi lemak ($25). They ask that you Venmo them a day in advance to give them time to make one for you. Likewise, they are offering complimentary care packages for those in need with items such as dried foods or a breakfast bag with oatmeal and bananas. They are also thoughtfully putting together books for parents to take home and enjoy with their children.

Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall has decided to offer toilet paper—a rarity at supermarkets and online purveyors these days—alongside board games to help quell the boredom.

Roberta’s

The acclaimed Bushwick pizzeria is selling at-home pizza-making gifts on all of its delivery platforms.

Sol Sips

Sol Sips is offering a vegan meal kit delivery service on a sliding scale. There’s no cooking necessary, just reheat on your stove or in your oven.

Maman

As we wrote about previously, the bakery is offering take-home cookie dough for their perfect, nutty cookies.

Leo Sourdough

The newcomer is offering a set of Variety coffee beans, sourdough loaves ( ricotta and Meyer lemon jam), four bottles of natural wine as well as a zine about winemaking for $150, and with an option for free delivery.

Thai Diner

One of the city's most anticipated restaurant openings of 2020 did not get enough time in the sun before the recent shutdowns. But, in the meantime, you can order dishes like their perfect egg sandwich from their delivery restaurant, Uncle Boon’s Sister. Add a beer for just $1 to your order or their pre packaged chili jams (there’s an option for the regular version or a vegan adaptation).

Gertie

Gertie is just one of a handful of restaurants that have generously turned their spaces into food banks for the recently-unemployed. In addition to their free food you can pick up other care package items such as toothbrushes, toilet paper, and dried pantry staples.