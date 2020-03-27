Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right NYC restaurants are offering care packages with games and toilet paper
NYC restaurants are offering care packages with games and toilet paper

By Emma Orlow Posted: Friday March 27 2020, 2:30pm

Clinton Hall
Photograph: Courtesy of Clinton Hall

Whether you're ordering in dinner tonight or maybe spending the end of the work week scouting the best to-go cocktails, we know you're hungry for better ways to get through the time of social distancing. Restaurants are getting creative with methods to keep customers coming during this historic time for the hospitality industry. Those restaurants and bars that have made the difficult call of staying open via delivery-only methods—rather than temporarily closing down for the indefinite future—have been experimenting with ways in which they can bring a little added joy to these deliveries for folks who are self-isolating. For those looking for additional ways to support their favorite restaurants, we suggest checking out the way that merch and giftcards  can help. And, likewise, for those of you might be finding themselves recently unemployed, please check out all the restaurants across the city that are offering free meals

 

Kopitiam 

At this Two Bridges hit, you can get kits to make their kaya toast ($18) or nasi lemak ($25). They ask that you Venmo them a day in advance to give them time to make one for you. Likewise, they are offering complimentary care packages for those in need with items such as dried foods or a breakfast bag with oatmeal and bananas. They are also thoughtfully putting together books for parents to take home and enjoy with their children. 

View this post on Instagram

Dear Kopitiam Friends and Family, We hope that this note finds you and your loved ones safe and healthy. We’ve been so humbled and grateful during these times to have so many of you graciously asking how you can support us, hands down the most magical community ever, we’re so grateful! # •Tomorrow and onwards, Kyo and I will hold down the fort at Kopitiam and we will remain open for delivery/takeout between 11:00-2:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm we offer delivery through Caviar/Grubhub and will continue matching our safety procedures to the CDC updates. With most of our team either being elderly grandparents or being in High School with the closures of schools, we’re welcoming the team to come in on the days they were supposed to work and be able to bring home a meal with them. # •A huge thank you to all of you who’re just as excited about our new kaya jam, house sambal and ikan bilis bottles as we are! Unfortunately given they need to remain Cold, we can’t deliver but will be adding them as a delivery option. These all hold at least a month and hope this will provide some flavorful additions for your home cooking! We also launched our Kaya Toast Kits($18) and Nasi Lemak Kits($25)! Venmo us a day in advance and we’ll make one for you. $30 for $50 GC are still available but moved to venmo (gumroad banned us from selling gc online) @moonlynn-tsai # • We have a space reserved here at Kopitiam for those in need to come and pick up a bag of dried foods ( enough to make a spaghetti meal, or bag of rice, breakfast bag with oatmeal and bananas) that was put together by the @TabletoTableNYC #LovingChinatown initiative. For those especially who have children home from school closings, @88cupsoftea contributed a wide array of books with diverse voices to keep your children company (or for your own escapism!) # We love you and thank each and every one of you for your endless support, how lucky we are to have our community to lean on during times like these.

A post shared by kopitiam nyc (@kopitiamnyc) on

 

Clinton Hall 

Clinton Hall has decided to offer toilet paper—a rarity at supermarkets and online purveyors these days—alongside board games to help quell the boredom. 

 

Roberta’s 

The acclaimed Bushwick pizzeria is selling at-home pizza-making gifts on all of its delivery platforms. 

 

Sol Sips 

Sol Sips is offering a vegan meal kit delivery service on a sliding scale. There’s no cooking necessary, just reheat on your stove or in your oven. 

View this post on Instagram

As we all continue to adjust and cope with the sudden shift of the world as we know it- we are wishing you well and hoping that there’s an opportunity for joy and peace to enter you body, mind and spirit while counting the days. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ For our Sol Sips fam interested in getting a bulk delivery of Sol Sips meals for the week or adding innovative plant based variety to your home kitchen, now is a good time. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ We’ve launched our “Sol Sips & Chill” meal kit delivery service on sliding scale. This means NYC residents can now have 1-3 days worth of pre-made Sol Sips breakfast, lunch and dinner selections at your doorstep. All of our offerings are intentionally crafted with new menu items every week. There’s no cooking necessary, just heat on your stove or in your oven and EAT!⠀ ⠀ You pay what you can afford and for every three meal kit purchases we are giving one away free of cost to someone who is in need of food due to covid-19. ⠀ ⠀ #SWIPE for more info and to see our menu selections for this week 3/23-3/30. Visit the link in our bio to get your meal kit today! #mealprep #solsipsnyc #nycresidents #madeinbrooklyn #mealkits #plantbased #delivery

A post shared by Sol Sips™ (@solsipsnyc) on

 

Maman 

As we wrote about previously, the bakery is offering take-home cookie dough for their perfect, nutty cookies. 

 

Leo Sourdough

The newcomer is offering a set of Variety coffee beans, sourdough loaves ( ricotta and Meyer lemon jam), four bottles of natural wine as well as a zine about winemaking for $150, and with an option for free delivery. 

 

Thai Diner

One of the city's most anticipated restaurant openings of 2020 did not get enough time in the sun before the recent shutdowns. But, in the meantime, you can order dishes like their perfect egg sandwich from their delivery restaurant, Uncle Boon’s Sister. Add a beer for just $1 to your order or their pre packaged chili jams (there’s an option for the regular version or a vegan adaptation). 

 

Gertie

Gertie is just one of a handful of restaurants that have generously turned their spaces into food banks for the recently-unemployed. In addition to their free food you can pick up other care package items such as toothbrushes, toilet paper, and dried pantry staples. 

