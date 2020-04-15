NYC subways, buses and ferries are sounding their horns on Thursday to support transit workers

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a number of citywide rituals develop to acknowledge the tremendous bravery of NYC's essential workers. From the city skyline lighting up in a vivid blue to the nightly 7pm moments of applause, these larger displays are meant to provide strong showings of support for those on the frontline of the current crisis.

Now, a new regional initiative is meant to specifically draw attention to the transportation workers that are so integral in making sure New York is able to continue functioning. The MTA has partnered with Amtrak, NJ Transit, Port Authority, NYC Ferry and other regional bus and ferry operators to launch a coordinated day of action. This Thursday, April 16, the region’s fleets of trains, buses and ferries will simultaneously give two one-second horn blasts at 3pm in a moment of solidarity.

The expansive tribute grew out of the MTA’s #HeroesMovingHeroes campaign which was launched on April 6. The campaign highlights the courageous work transit workers are doing every day to keep systems operational and to make sure that healthcare workers, first responders, childcare providers, grocery store employees and others are able to reach their important destinations.

"Our employees are heroes," says MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. "They are courageously coming to work each day to perform their essential duties, which are critically important to this region... We hope this action will draw attention to their efforts and help further our employees’ spirit of solidarity with all New Yorkers."

If you happen to catch the audio tribute tomorrow afternoon, share it using the hashtag, #SoundTheHorn.

Most popular on Time Out

- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home

- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC

- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- The best live theater to stream online today