New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Empire State Building
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC’s Empire State Building is putting on on a Music-to-Light Spectacular this week

Tune into iHeartRadio’s Z100 to see it synch with a song by Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Among the dazzling holiday lights and ornate window dressings, the Empire State Building stands as one of the most festive landmarks in NYC during the holiday season. Every year, it puts on a magical light show to celebrate and this year is no different.

This week only, nightly through December 25, the Empire State Building will light up with its Music-to-Spectacular, which features the new song “Wrap Me Up” by Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor. You can catch it synched to the song at 7pm each night by tuning into iHeartRadio’s Z100.

RECOMMENDED: NYC Hotel Week is coming back with good deals this winter

This week, Fallon flipped the switch during a lighting ceremony and took a tour of the landmark’s Observatory Experience, which was named the No. 1 attraction in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Traveler’s Choice. He then joined iHeart’s Elvis Duran for a fan Q&A and a surprise performance on the building’s 80th Floor.

If you want more of the Empire State Building, check out our story about how it now harvests its own honey for its State Grill & Bar and keep up to date about what movies are showing during its film series here. 

Jimmy Fallon lights the Empire State Building to kick off the 2023 Holiday Music-To-Light Show at The Empire State Building on December 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.