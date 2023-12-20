Tune into iHeartRadio’s Z100 to see it synch with a song by Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor.

Among the dazzling holiday lights and ornate window dressings, the Empire State Building stands as one of the most festive landmarks in NYC during the holiday season. Every year, it puts on a magical light show to celebrate and this year is no different.

This week only, nightly through December 25, the Empire State Building will light up with its Music-to-Spectacular, which features the new song “Wrap Me Up” by Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor. You can catch it synched to the song at 7pm each night by tuning into iHeartRadio’s Z100.

This week, Fallon flipped the switch during a lighting ceremony and took a tour of the landmark’s Observatory Experience, which was named the No. 1 attraction in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Traveler’s Choice. He then joined iHeart’s Elvis Duran for a fan Q&A and a surprise performance on the building’s 80th Floor.

