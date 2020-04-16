NYC's outdoor pools will be closed all summer

We'll be doing a lot less swimming this summer.
All of New York City’s outdoor public pools will be closed this year. With New York City facing a $7.4 billion loss in tax revenue based on drops in sales, hotel, business and personal income taxes, Mayor de Blasio unveiled a budget including $2 billion in "very tough cuts" on Thursday.
Closing outdoor pools across the city this summer is expected to save $12 million.
This action is meant to preserve funds for live-saving priorities such as the health and safety of NYC residents and having a budget to provide food and shelter to those who need it.
“If we can’t provide the basics for our people, then you can kiss your recovery goodbye,” he said.
Mayor de Blasio warned that the city's beaches could be officially shuttered for the summer next. "Right now, we do not have a plan to open the beaches."
De Blasio said people should "lower their expectations" this summer when it comes to outdoor activities as the city is still trying to slow the spread.
"Every one of us would love to have our summer or some part of our summer," he said. "But let's make sure we get it right."
Most popular on Time Out
- 10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City
- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC
- NYC subways, busses and ferries are sounding their horns on Thursday
- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home
- 10 New Yorkers tell us the restaurant meals they’re most looking forward to having