NYC's outdoor pools will be closed all summer

All of New York City’s outdoor public pools will be closed this year. With New York City facing a $7.4 billion loss in tax revenue based on drops in sales, hotel, business and personal income taxes, Mayor de Blasio unveiled a budget including $2 billion in "very tough cuts" on Thursday.

Closing outdoor pools across the city this summer is expected to save $12 million.

This action is meant to preserve funds for live-saving priorities such as the health and safety of NYC residents and having a budget to provide food and shelter to those who need it.

“If we can’t provide the basics for our people, then you can kiss your recovery goodbye,” he said.

Mayor de Blasio warned that the city's beaches could be officially shuttered for the summer next. "Right now, we do not have a plan to open the beaches."