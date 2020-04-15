New York City beaches may be closed this summer

We're all longing for the shimmering dog days of summer, when we can sit in the sand and drink a cold one as the waves crash in, but there's a real possibility that New York City beaches will be closed this year.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that a source said the city's Parks Department was "given orders by OMB [the Office of Management and Budget] and City Hall to plan for scenarios including full and partial closures."

NYC Parks has begun to plan for a number of scenarios, but is "hopeful that there will be little to no impact on the coming season," according to Crystal Howard, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that he’s "not confident" that large gatherings will be allowed by June, July or even August, according to The Post.

His office did not respond to a request for comment about whether beaches would open, but the mayor did say on Tuesday that reopening the city will be taken "very slowly and carefully."

"I’m always going to first focus on how do we guarantee the health and safety of New Yorkers and make sure we don’t take our foot off the gas too soon," he said during his daily press conference.

Ultimately, however, Governor Andrew Cuomo could overrule whatever decision de Blasio makes, which happened when he closed all NYC playgrounds after de Blasio closed just 10 and when he mandated that everyone must wear face masks in public on Wednesday.

NYC has 14 miles of public beaches, which are typically open from Memorial Day weekend through the second week in September.

Most popular on Time Out

- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home

- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC

- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

- The best live theater to stream online today