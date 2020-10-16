One of L.A.’s most popular sandwich shops will open two locations in Brooklyn

Head to a bar for your deli sandwich: Molto Stretto just opened in downtown Brooklyn and Piccolo Stretto will open in Williamsburg next week.

Next to the city’s best pizzas and bagels, New Yorkers feel just as opinionated about our deli sandwiches. But that hasn’t stopped two Californians who run a popular sandwich shop in Los Angeles from opening two more spots in Brooklyn.

After their successful opening of Troppo Stretto over the summer at Dutch Kills—one of the best bars in the city—Joel Miller and Dave Fernie soft launched Molto Stretto in downtown Brooklyn this morning at Livingston Manor, the cozy, Catskills-inspired bar. The duo plan to open Piccolo Stretto at Pete’s Candy Store in Williamsburg next week.

In other words, some of the best deli-style sandwiches can now be found inside New York’s bars.

At Molto Stretto, there will be four sandwiches on the menu to start: The Ill Papa (the “Instagram sandwich,” Miller calls it, is a stacked with mortadella, chorizo, capicola and manchego with other typical garnishes like tomatoes and lettuce) is the most popular order on both coasts. Also on the menu are Turkey Pesto, Spicy Salami and Caprese. All sandwiches are made with ciabatta from Balthazar.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” says Miller. “We’re just trying to make things as tasty as humanly possible.”

He and Fernie decided to give New York a go when Richard and Patricia Boccato, the husband-and-wife team behind Dutch Kills, approached them about selling their sandwiches at the Long Island City bar, which like other watering holes across the city were required to sell food along with drink orders. (The friends run E Stretto out of the Boccato’s L.A. bars, Bar Clacson and The Slipper Clutch.)

“Right now, you really need to capture people with not only food but service,” says Miller. “If you do, they’ll two friends and they’ll tell two friends.”

Molto Stretto is located at 42 Hoyt Street. It is open 11am-11pm.

