Popular discount grocery chain Lidl is opening another Brooklyn location

Another day, another opening announcement by popular German grocery chain Lidl.

Earlier this week, the European discount store announced plans to open a massive 30,000-square-foot location at 490 Fulton Street, at the Fulton Street Mall, where Express Factory Outlet currently is. The Downtown Brooklyn space is set to debut some time in 2025.

This will be Lidl's third Brooklyn location, following announcements regarding the debut of a Crown Heights address and a Park Slope one—although official dates have not been announced for either spots.

“Our reception in Manhattan and Queens has been outstanding,” said Or Raitses, senior director of real estate for Lidl, in an official statement. “We appreciate the enthusiasm for Lidl throughout New York City and look forward to offering our award-winning products to customers in Brooklyn.”

The grocery giant's expansion plans go beyond Brooklyn. In fact, just last week, the chain celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new 35,000-square-foot space at Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, the 174th Lidl store in the United States since its 1973 founding.

Back in August of 2023, the company debuted its very first Bronx location, and plans to launch a shop in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood are in full swing as well.

It seems like, all around us, grocery stores are having a moment: upscale kosher grocery store Ouri's will soon land on the Upper East Side, for example, while Brooklyn's iconic Middle Eastern shop Sahadi's just opened in Manhattan.

Also to note: a zero-waste grocery shop recently made its debut in Woodside and, albeit under not-so-great-circumstances, it's possible that Trader Joe's beloved Wine Shop will start welcoming shoppers back in Union Square at some point. How exciting?