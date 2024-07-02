Purslane Cafe will open at the iconic Prospect Park Boathouse

You know we love waterfront dining, and this summer, you'll be able to have meals at one of Brooklyn's most picturesque spots: the iconic Prospect Park Boathouse Terrace. On Thursday, July 4, the team behind popular Brooklyn restaurants Rucola, June and Rhodora will debut Purslane Cafe at the century-old, Beaux Arts–style landmark.

A physical extension of Purslane—New York's first zero-waste, carbon-neutral catering company—the new café will feature that same eco-friendly sensibility, offering sustainability-sourced, health-minded food options and coffee daily from 8am to 3pm, as well as summer cocktails, wine and beer on select evenings. (The restaurant's Instagram will be updated with select evening hours.) It will also carry only sustainable, recyclable and compostable products.

As one of the only food options located inside of Prospect Park itself, picnic-ready parkgoers should be pleased about a menu full of tasty-sounding stuff like fig-and-prosciutto sandwiches, a daily frittata, overnight oats, almond butter croissants and more. Non-alcoholic beverages include drip coffee and cold brew, lemonade and Arnold Palmers, and both hot and iced tea.

Open all week long, the café will offer outdoor seating only (because, really, with a scenic view like this, why would you want to sit inside anyway?) and in the future will play host to live music and small pop-up events.