See photos of Brooklynites sharing inspiring messages from their windows

So far, the 21st century hasn't been terribly kind to New York City. Each decade seems to have brought its own unique catastrophe: 9/11, Hurricane Sandy and now the coronavirus pandemic, which may be the worst one yet. Still, New Yorkers have displayed remarkable resilience through them all.

Photograph: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The same is true of Covid-19, most notably in the incredible courage shown by healthcare workers fighting the virus on the frontlines of the crisis. And their fellow citizens have responded in kind, coming together to express gratitude for their service with food, accolades and public tributes. But this same spirit is manifested in other ways, too, as photographer Stephen Lovekin shows in a photo series called "Words at the Window: Self Isolation and the Coronavirus."

One placard, for instance reads, "Tough times never last, but tough people do." Another says "Never doubt the capacity of the human spirit." Still others offer advice to stay calm and wash your hands.

Photograph: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Windows are natural framing devices and also represent a transitional point between inside and out, a place to see or be seen. In this sense, they serve as a metaphor for what Lovekin hopes to achieve with his work, which is to "help people feel more connected to the outside world" in a time of "chaos and uncertainty."

