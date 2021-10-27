Six spooky things to eat and drink in NYC this Halloween weekend

Halloween is as much a food holiday as any other, and New York City has plenty of ways to eat and drink through Sunday, October 31. In lieu of nostalgic pillowcases full of candy, we have plenty of BOOzycocktails, spooktacular sweets and festive foodstuffs to celebrate the spooky season’s main event. So hop on your broomstick, floss your fangs and prepare to take a bite out of NYC’s best Halloween treats.

Photograph: Courtesy of La Churreria

These sweet little cuties will take the edge off your neighbor’s Halloween decorations and those aggressive scary movie suggestions popping up on various streaming services. Nolita’s La Churreria forms its churros into darling jack-o’-lantern shapes, available on a stick or as an ice cream sandwich.

Photograph: Courtesy of Estuary

Estuary’s “Treats! No Tricks” event at the southern end of Brooklyn Bridge Park features a trio of spine-tingling tipples on Halloween, and its Black Potion is the most spellbinding of them all. The concoction includes vodka, Chambord, lemon and blackberry, served in a cocktail glass suitable for even the boniest of fingers.

Photograph: Courtesy of Resident

Rotating chef series Resident has orchestrated an eerie evening with Roberta's executive sous chef Brendan Kelley in Downtown Brooklyn at the stroke of 7pm this Friday, October 29. Tickets start at $225 for five courses of new-Nordic cuisine, wine pairing, tarot card reading and the promise of a spooky surprise. Costumes are welcome.

Photograph: Courtesy of Watermark

It's double, double toil and triple at Watermark from now through Halloween. Turn any of the bar at Pier 15’s three cocktails (like the Slime-a-Rita, with tequila, Cointreau, lime, and green edible glitter) into a glowing, radioactive-hued large-format elixir to brighten up your skyline snapshots. At $150 the price is a fright, but each illuminated cranium serves 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beetle House (@beetlehousenyc)

Perhaps right before you dine is not the best time to remind you of Sweeney Todd’s plot, but being that you are already on the internet you can Google, if you must. Beetle House in the East Village, one of NYC’s best Halloween Bars, is a love letter to all things Tim Burton, and its Sweeney Beef dish is an 8-oz filet with mashed potatoes, mushrooms, “blood” splatter, and quite the cutting edge.

Photograph: Courtesy of Raphael Mendez

Newly opened in midtown, Amor Loco is hosting a Day of the Dead party this Friday, October 29 from 7-10pm, replete with live burlesque performances, Mexican fusion menus and a flaming cocktail to spark fear into the heart of man. The La Catrina combines tequila, Grand Mariner, cinnamon syrup, lime and pineapple juice before the mix is set alight. It might just be theatrical enough to distract from your last minute, half-hearted costume effort on the grid.