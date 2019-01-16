News / City Life

Snow storms and freezing rain may turn New York into a slippery mess this weekend

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday January 16 2019, 12:44pm

Photograph: Pixabay

Dust off those galoshes or buy some asap: New York is going to be one frigid, slippery mess this weekend.

Last week, meteorologists teased that we might see our first snowfall of the year. While only a light “dusting” was predicted, the only flakes this writer saw were from her dry scalp. (Don’t judge, your apartment is probably dry and uncontrollably sweltering too!)

Nevertheless, the National Weather Service is confident we will see not only some snow but also its two BFFs: sleet and freezing rain. Yikes. According to the most recent reports, at least an inch or two of snow is expected to accumulate beginning Thursday evening into Friday morning.

More snow is set to hit Saturday evening, followed by a lovely two inches of rain into Sunday afternoon. That evening, temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, which means your Monday morning may be pretty slick. 

We don’t know about you, but we prefer to slip and slide on one of NYC's many ice-skating rinks. During the upcoming three-day weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Day, it may be a good opportunity to stay home a rewatch Selma. For the brave, check out our list of MLK Day events and indoor activities

Sean M

Everytime I take a computer based exam it snows, and then I pass it. Thank you Mother Nature for looking out. 