Some of Rockefeller Center’s top restaurants are offering prix fixe specials starting this week

Le Rock, Jupiter, and Naro are among the excellent offerings

When the winds of NYC hospitality close one discounted dining door, they open a window to some other special specials, this time all at one location.

Fresh off the final days of NYC Restaurant Week, which concluded until summer on February 4, that beautiful midtown complex that might as well be its own tiny town, Rockefeller Center, adds its own proverbial lumber to bridge the gap with its own Dine at Rock Center.

Dine at Rock Center kicks off on Friday, February 16 and runs through Friday, March 1. Some of NYC’s real deal, tip top destinations—restaurants that are among the city’s best in or outside of Rock Center’s tens of thousands of square feet—will offer set menus for $30-$45 before tax and tip. That’s quite a bit less than some spots in the mix.

Lovely Art-Deco-influenced Le Rock, a Time Out New York four-star restaurant and one of the best new openings of 2022 will serve some of its excellent preparations for the occasion. Likewise Lodi and FieldTrip, which join Le Rock on our collection of the best restaurants near Rockefeller Center. See their menus and those of each of Dine at Rock Center’s seven participants below.

5 Acres: Carrot hummus with green market crudités, harvest bowl with Thai red rice, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, sweet potato and avocado vinaigrette, and a tahini tonic with tahini-washed vodka, citrus oil and thyme for $45.

FieldTrip: Choice of any two rice bowls and any two drinks for $30.

Jupiter: Choice of insalata alla Romana or mozzarella di bufala, bucatini Jupiter cacio e pepe or Roman-style gnocco and crostata di ricotta with sour cherries or gelato alla nocciola for $45.

Le Rock: Salade de gesiérs with those titular chicken gizzards, boudin noir and quail egg and a cassoulet with duck confit, garlic sausage and sorana beans for $45.

Lodi: White bean soup and a porchetta sandwich with fennel pollen on crispy rustica bread for $30.

Naro: Radicchio salad with oro blanco, ganjang dressing, potato chips, grilled chicken sanjeok with pickled cucumbers, kimchi and side of rice and the “By The Fireside” cocktail with bourbon, rum, Jamaican coffee, smoke and oak bitters.

Tipsy Baker by Cafe d'Avignon: Dumpling soup and kale and brussels sprouts salad with sweet potato, Pecorino Romano, pomegranate and lemon dressing for $30.







