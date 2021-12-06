New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
City Winery pop-up at Rockefeller Center
Photograph: Courtesy of City Winery

The 10 best restaurants near Rockefeller Center

Classic favorites and newer restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries have made Rockefeller Center's food and drink options better than ever.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Bao Ong
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

For years, Rockefeller Center has split the difference between tourist destination and inevitable hub for midtown office workers. New Yorkers would either visit when family or friends were in town to see the eponymous Christmas tree, Top of the Rock or the Rockettes, or just to pick up a salad destined for desk dining. Lately, however, it looks like it might become an esteemed eating and drinking locale in its own right, with classic and new spots worth checking out. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Restaurants near Rockefeller Center

Hatsuhana

1. Hatsuhana

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

This midtown classic has been serving sushi and sashimi for more than 45 years. It’s still worth a visit for its lunch sets priced from $24 to $50 and dinner menu’s popular $49 Box of Dreams, which is beautifully presented in nine compartments of a lacquered box. 

Read more
Order delivery
FieldTrip
Photograph: FieldTrip

2. FieldTrip

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Prized for its rice bowls, FieldTrip has three NYC locations: in Harlem, Long Island City and right here at Rockefeller Center. Try varieties like the crispy fish with cilantro-lime rice and cornmeal-crusted cod, fried chicken with Carolina Gold vegetable fried rice and veggies with jollof basmati rice, all $12 and under. 

Read more
Advertising
The Modern
Nathan Rawlinson

3. The Modern

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Aesthetics are key at The Modern, where tables overlook the MoMA’s sculpture garden. Its pre-fixe menus are also as carefully curated as any museum show, as inspired and delicious as the setting and price tag demands: The tasting menu is a confirmed splurge at $225 per person. The Modern’s Bar Room, however takes walk-ins and reservations for lunch, when the most expensive dish is a $43 for hand-cut tagliolini with king crab, and dinner, which tops out at $45 for wagyu beef with sunchokes and black truffle.

Read more
Book online
Lodi
Photograph: Courtesy Lodi

4. Lodi

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Recently opened Lodi is fashioned after Italian cafes with a case full of pastries you can take to go and a smattering of seats where you can linger over beautiful baked goods, a selection of cured meat and cheese, more antipasti like marinated mussels and larger plates like braised beef with potato purée and gremolata. 

Read more
Advertising
Black Seed
Paul Wagtouicz

5. Black Seed

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Nolita
  • price 1 of 4

This has been one of NYC’s best bagel makers since the relatively recent year of 2014, and its Rockefeller Center location opened five years later. The morning-to-afternoon shop has bagel flavors like multigrain everything, poppy and rye, plus egg and cheese breakfast options, lunchier sandwiches and pizza bagels. 

Read more
Order delivery
City Winery
Photograph: Courtesy City Winery

6. City Winery

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

City Winery’s outdoor “wine garden” is open year-round, and it has fun, festive heated domes not too far from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the holiday season. A spot will cost you: 90-minute slots from 1pm-3:45pm require a $150 minimum spend that jumps to $250 after 4pm. Grab a few friends and divide up the price over cheese and charcuterie platters, hot drinks and, of course, wine. 

Read more
Advertising
Limani
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Limani

7. Limani

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

The second outpost of this Greek/Mediterranean spot favors fresh fish and Hellenic home cooking, dishing out mains like wild black bass for two and char-grilled lobster with broccoli rabe and feta in an all-white, modern space. 

Read more
Book online
La Grenouille
Courtesy La Grenouille

8. La Grenouille

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

For a little throwback French flair, head to La Grenouille, which first opened in 1962. Today, its menus include chilled foie gras terrine, caviar blinis, roasted chicken, filet mignon, duck confit and all manner of desserts like soufflé varieties. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Oceana
Photograph: Courtesy Oceana

9. Oceana

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

If Oceana’s previous uptown location had been a snug pleasure craft (it was designed to resemble a yacht), its midtown incarnation—with Brobdingnagian lamp shades and vases and an overabundance of polished white marble—is more like a luxury liner. The new restaurant, which is twice the size of the old one, sets its sights on a broader audience, with a bar menu designed to ensnare an after-work crowd.

Read more
Del Frisco’s Grille
Photograph: Courtesy Del Frisco's Grille

10. Del Frisco’s Grille

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Del Frisco’s Grille in Rockefeller Center is the more affordable offshoot of the chain’s famed steakhouse located just across Sixth Avenue. Situated on the edge of the plaza with a large, patio-style outdoor seating area, it serves as bit of a secluded hideaway from huge groups of tourists nearby.

Read more
Book online

Or if you want to travel a few more blocks

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.