The 10 best restaurants near Rockefeller Center

For years, Rockefeller Center has split the difference between tourist destination and inevitable hub for midtown office workers. New Yorkers would either visit when family or friends were in town to see the eponymous Christmas tree, Top of the Rock or the Rockettes, or just to pick up a salad destined for desk dining. Lately, however, it looks like it might become an esteemed eating and drinking locale in its own right, with classic and new spots worth checking out.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC