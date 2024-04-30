New York
Ditte IsagerThe bar at Le Coucou

Study: Le Coucou is one of the most popular restaurants in the world

The fine French spot is clearly a crowd-pleaser.

Written by
Christina Izzo
A recent study found that one of NYC's most iconic restaurants was also one of the most Instagrammable restaurants in the whole country. (That would be the 136-year-old Katz's Deli, of course.) And now a more modern entry into the city's pantheon of great restaurants has been dubbed one of the most popular restaurants in the world, thanks to new findings from Solopress

Solopress conducted a comprehensive study to identify the most social media-friendly restaurants around the world, looking at the number of TikTok and Instagram posts associated with the restaurant's hashtag. Picturesque Paris had the strongest showing on the list, with three venues hailing from the City of Lights: Le Meurice, Pink Mamma and Le Train Bleu. And a London dining room, that Insta-favorite Sketch, came out on top as the most social media-friendly restaurant in the world, boosted by its popularity on Instagram, with a whopping 93,849 posts. 

But New York was no slouch, coming in ninth thanks to the social-media popularity of Le Coucou, the graceful French spot from the prolific restaurateur Stephen Starr (Buddakan, Morimoto) and chef Daniel Rose. The beautifully appointed Soho dining room—which we wrote looked like "a scene out of Ratatouille" in our review, "the open kitchen lined with copper pots and hand-glazed tiles, churning with chefs whose two-foot-high toques blanche skim the range hoods as they plate hazelnut-freckled leek vinaigrettes"—garnered 15,824 Instagram posts as well as 208 TikTok posts at the time of the study, which clinched Le Coucou’s top-10 status. 

See Solopress's popularity findings below:

Rank

Restaurant

Name

City

Number of TikTok Posts

Number of Instagram Posts

Total number of social media posts

1

Sketch

London, England

1,745

93,849

95,594

2

The Grotto

Krabi, Thailand

2,726

78,307

81,033

3

Le Meurice

Paris, France

803

50,431

51,234

4

Pink Mamma

Paris, France

1,459

29,177

30,636

5

Bar Luce

Milan, Italy

181

29,430

29,611

6

Man Wah

Hong Kong

8,377

18,958

27,335

7

Le Train Bleu

Paris, France

1,000

21,480

22,480

8

White Rabbit

Moscow, Russia

38

19,374

19,412

9

Le Coucou

New York

208

15,824

16,032

10

Porfirio’s

Cancún, Mexico

778

11,446

12,224

