Katz's Deli
This NYC icon is one of the 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in the U.S.

And we’re honestly a little surprised.

Christina Izzo
New York City is packed with great-looking restaurants and bars, from scenic fine-dining spots to pretty outdoor bars. So, while we weren't at all stunned that gorgeous Gotham cracked the top three on Betway's recent list of the 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in the U.S., we were pleasantly surprised at exactly which NYC eatery was featured on the list. 

Coming in at number three, after Malibu's Nobu Malibu and Nashville's The Bluebird Cafe, was none other than Katz's Delicatessen, that Lower East Side stalwart that has been slicing up pastrami, brisket and corned beef since 1888. We already know Katz's looks good on camera: it's served as a setting in films like Enchanted, Across the Universe, We Own the Night and, most famously (and orgasmically), When Harry Met Sally. And though it's less finely appointed than other dining rooms around the city, that no-frills room—with its wood-paneled walls, sawdust-strewn floors and "decor" of neon beer-brand signs—is classically, quintessentially New York, so much so that even natives can't fight the urge to sneak an Instagram snap when visiting.

To nail down their Instagrammable top 10, Betway analyzed the number of hashtags for 100 restaurants in the U.S. (and another 100 around the world) to reveal which are the most popular on the social media platform. Katz’s came in third with 41,382 Instagram posts to its name. It beat out other famous spots like the famed The French Laundry in Yountville, California; that Creole landmark Commander’s Palace down in New Orleans; and the Julia Roberts-famous Mystic Pizza in Mystic, Connecticut.

Check out the full list of viral restos below: 

Rank

Restaurant

City

Number of posts for the restaurant’s hashtag

1

Nobu Malibu

Malibu

61,447

2

The Bluebird Cafe

Nashville

50,546

3

Katz's Delicatessen

New York City

41,382

4

Bavel

Los Angeles

33,207

5

The French Laundry

Yountville

26,627

6

Commander's Palace

New Orleans

26,220

7

Mystic Pizza

Mystic

24,233

8

Girl & the Goat

Chicago

23,341

9

House of Prime Rib

San Francisco

20,138

10

Geno's Steaks

Philadelphia

17,126

NYC also popped up in Betway's analysis of the most popular restaurants in the world according to Instagram. Joining such well-known establishments as The Grounds of Alexandra in Sydney, London's splashy tearoom Sketch and famed 'cue joint Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas, Soho's own Le Coucou came in at number eight on that top 10 list, with 15,444 Instagram posts under its hashtag. Given that we gave that French stunner four stars, we'd have to agree! See Betway's popularity findings below:

Rank

Restaurant

City

Number of posts for hashtag

1

The Grounds of Alexandria

Sydney

120,440

2

Sketch

London

94,098

3

Catch

Los Angeles

66,092

4

Pink Mamma

Paris

29,242

5

The Salt Lick BBQ

Driftwood

23,741

6

Man Wah

Hong Kong

19,468

7

Thip Samai

Bangkok

16,846

8

Le Coucou

New York City

15,898

9

La Favela

Bali

15,444

10

Dalloway Terrace

London

13,471

