The 2018 Tony Awards nominations were just announced

Now who do you think will win?
On Tuesday, May 1, the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced by Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, who just took over the lead role in Waitress. We shared our nominations yesterday, but the official list is here! (For real this time.)
RECOMMENDED: Complete guide to the Tony Awards
The 72th Annual Tony Awards will be on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall. They’ll be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, and if you want to watch from the comfort of your couch, they’ll be televised live on CBS at 8pm.
Now let’s get to it—here are the official nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards:
Best Play
The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood
Farinelli and the King, by Claire van Kampen
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, by Jack Thorne
Junk, by Ayad Akhtar
Latin History for Morons, by John Leguizamo
Best Musical
The Band’s Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Three Tall Women
The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical
Carousel
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
Best Book of a Musical
The Band’s Visit, by Itamar Moses
Frozen, by Jennifer Lee
Mean Girls, by Tina Fey
SpongeBob SquarePants, by Kyle Jarrow
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Angels in America, by Adrian Sutton
The Band’s Visit, by David Yazbek
Frozen, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Mean Girls, by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin
SpongeBob SquarePants, by various artists
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island
LaChanze, Summer
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller, Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Susan Brown, Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Deborah Findlay, The Children
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Carousel
Grey Henson, Mean Girls
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ariana DeBose, Summer
Renée Fleming, Carousel
Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Direction of a Play
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber, Travesties
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Once on This Island
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady
Best Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
Justin Peck, Carousel
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy, Mean Girls
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants
AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once on This Island
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Jonathan Tunick, Carousel
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Santo Loquasto, The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island
Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King
Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh
Ann Roth, Three Tall Women
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
Clint Ramos, Once on This Island
Ann Roth, Carousel
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King
Ben Stanton, Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once on This Island
Donald Holder, My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt, Carousel
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Travesties
Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Angels in America
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tom Gibbons, 1984
Dan Moses Schreier, The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit
Scott Lehrer, Carousel
Peter Hylenski, Once on This Island
Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach, SpongeBob SquarePants
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Nick Scandalios
Special Tony Award
Bruce Springsteen
John Leguizamo
Regional Theatre Tony Award
La MaMa E.T.C.
Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ