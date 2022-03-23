The American and Ukrainian flags will be raised together in New York today

Head to Bowling Green park at 4:30pm today to see the event in person.

Iconic Ukrainian restaurant Veselka in the East Village just shared some news on Instagram: today at 4:30pm, Mayor Eric Adams will join New York's Ukrainian consulate general Oleksii Holubov and other guest speakers in the simultaneous raising of the Ukrainian and American flags for the first time ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veselka (@veselkanyc)

The event, which will take place at Bowling Green park on Broadway and Morris Street in lower Manhattan, is, of course, in support of Ukraine and the country's "heroic battle for freedom and independence against foreign invaders."

This is one of the many ways that the city has shown support for the Uikranian cause. Landmarks across town have been lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the European country's flags, for weeks now, for example. The New York Public Library released a list of books to help better understand the history of the region, the Met Opera hosted a benefit concert and, last month, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order to effectively end all the state's business with Russia.

In addition to a speech by Holubov, those who attend this afternoon's event in person will also be treated to performances by yet-to-be-disclosed singers and appearances by "important guest speakers."

If you're looking for even more concrete ways to express your solidarity with the plight of the European country, check out our piece about the six ways you can help Ukraine from NYC right now.