The best brunch options in NYC available for delivery

For all the hate brunch might get—long wait times to be seated, a restaurant that just dials it in with less-than-creative offerings, the hullabaloo of getting everyone in your group to chat to agree on the time and place—oh, how we miss it so. Brunch has become synonymous with New York weekends not so much for the food but for the communal experience of getting together with your friends and downloading the gossip from the week before. And while it’s harder than ever to get your group together, many restaurants in NYC are still serving up their griddled brunch-y classics to give you a taste of your best weekend memories. This weekend, we suggest ordering brunch and video chatting with your friends while you eat. It might just feel like you’re getting closer to the real deal.
Soho Diner
Your brunch best bet: The disco fries
Dimes Deli
Your brunch best bet: The acai bowl
The Butcher’s Daughter
Your brunch best bet: the Mexican breakfast bowl
Reunion
Your brunch best bet: Shakshuka with challah bread
Golda
Your brunch best bet: egg sando, babka French toast, cold brew
Russ & Daughters
Your brunch best bet: Their New York brunch package
Golden Diner
Your brunch best bet: Honey-butter pancakes
Pies ‘n Thighs
Your brunch best bet: The fried chicken box with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of sides such as baked beans or collards
Skal
Your brunch best bet: The pimento cheese breakfast burrito
Queens Comfort
Your brunch best bet: The “King Creole” sandwich made with tilapia fried with a Cap’n Crunch crust
Peaches, Peaches Shrimp and Crab, Peaches Hothouse
Your brunch best bet: Grits loaded with bacon, cheddar and scallions
Glasserie
Your brunch best bet: Pickled cabbage and cauliflower with a preserved lemon vinaigrette
Cafe Alula
Your brunch best bet: A halloumi, avocado and za’atar sandwich
