Timeout

DI FARA the classic pizza
Photograph: Paul WagtouiczDi Fara Pizza

The “Best of Brooklyn” brings Roberta’s and Di Fara together under one roof next week

It’s three nights of beer, wings, pizza and doughnuts.

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
The Lower East Side kitchen share and event space Nimbus will host a three-night event called the “Best of Brooklyn” next week in advance of the introduction of its own dine-in option. 

On August 24, 25 and 26, famed NYC pizza stars Roberta’s and Di Fara will each provide three types of pies, with “naked,” BBQ and Buffalo wings by Morgan’s Brooklyn BBQ, three brews from Talea Beer Co. and three Kado Patisri doughnuts for dessert. Tickets are $85 for time slots from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and from 8pm to 10pm each night. 

Nimbus opened its commercial kitchen space at 196 Stanton Street earlier this year. It has since functioned as a “ghost kitchen” for Roberta’s and Morgan’s, as well as Caracas Arepa Bar. On Friday, August 27, visitors will be able to order from its vendors in advance and dine on-site, similar to a traditional food hall.

Di Fara, Morgan's and Caracas will be joined by rotating purveyors like Indian Umami and Burnt Toast. Nimbus will seat up to 18 inside and be open from 11am to 11pm each day. 

