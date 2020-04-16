The Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium launch daily livestreams of their adorable animals

We know you're here for the animals. We are, too.

Luckily, the Wildlife Conservation Society launched livestreams today of exhibits at both the Bronx Zoo and the New York Aquarium. Both can be accessed at bronxzoo.org from 10am to 4pm daily.

What will you see? Sea lions gliding around the Bronx Zoo's sea lion pool (feedings are at 11am and 3pm), penguins waddling to and fro (feedings are at 12:30 and 3:30pm) and jumping lemurs in its Madagascar! exhibit. On the ocean side of things, the New York Aquarium will show off the sea turtles and sharks in its Ocean Wonders exhibit as well as the octopus family and jellies in its Spineless area.

RECOMMENDED: Zoos are live-streaming their feeding times – here’s when to tune in

Recently, the Bronx Zoo has been posting videos on its social channels of playful sea lions and its camel barn as well as sharing important updates of how its new baby penguins are doing.

But now you'll be able to check in live with the animals, who currently have the whole zoo and aquarium to themselves.

Most popular on Time Out

- 10 incredible photos of last night’s rainbow over New York City

- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC

- NYC subways, busses and ferries are sounding their horns on Thursday

- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

- 10 New Yorkers tell us the restaurant meals they’re most looking forward to having