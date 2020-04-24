The coolest things New Yorkers are doing on their rooftops

New Yorkers are heading to new heights to keep busy.

NYC streets may be bare, but the city’s spirit is as strong as ever with many residents taking to their roofs for daily activities while social distancing. It's safe to say New Yorkers are making the most of their roofs while they're unable to do the same of their city.

One photographer, Jeremy Cohen, has gone viral since he flew a drone attached with his phone number attached to a neighboring roof. He has documented every step of his "long-distance" dates with his now crush Tori, via TikTok and Instagram.

But aside from Cohen capturing his romantic endeavors during these times, he has also shot plenty of other folks hanging out out on nearby roofs and jumped into action to share them via social media. Each photo taken feels like a tiny New York story. And if you have roof access, they should provide ample inspiration on how you can creatively spend your days.

In one video, you can spot New Yorkers on their apartment roofs playing with their dogs, sunbathing, taking selfies, painting, breakdancing, flying kites, having picnics, playing guitar. Look out for the person kick-boxing or another who successfully managed to set up a game of solo tennis.

Photographer Josh Katz has also been sharing the ways many of his neighbors are breaking the monotony of staying inside with a quick sunset sesh, rooftop cigarette break, glass of wine or slow dance.

And even some Gothamites catching some sun while breakdancing or playing cello, shot by Katz.

Other locals have posted videos of themselves on their own rooftops, like this clip of a ballet dancer Robbie Fairchild and choreographer Chris Jarosz busting a move during lockdown.

