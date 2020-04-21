Watch this breathtaking helicopter footage of New York City from above

We all miss taking in the many amazing views that New York has to offer. But while we’re at home, why not check out some vistas that you can't experience on foot.

This 360-degree virtual tour of NYC, starts with a helicopter ride which begins off shore, and before you know it, you're soaring past the Statue of Liberty, hovering over the East River and passing the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges. Throughout the video, you'll be able to identify countless Big Apple sights, from Central Park down to the southern tip of Manhattan (One World Observatory).

Once you’re finished playing around with the aerial 3D helicopter ride, you can click ahead on the right arrow to be at the center of some of NYC's most famous destinations. You can visit the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, South Street Seaport, Union Square, Top of the Rock and many more.

Miss walking the Brooklyn Bridge? Through the 3D imagery tool, you can feel like you’re experiencing the 19th century, world-famous structure on a sunny day.

Sports buffs—especially New York Rangers and Knicks fans—can even pan the entire interior of what Madison Square Garden looks like completely vacant before a big game.

Did you know the South Street Seaport has the oldest architecture in downtown Manhattan? Or did you know that Herald Square was named after a now-defunct newspaper once headquartered there?

At the very least, you can gain some solid trivia knowledge about this city that you love!

Most popular on Time Out

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new batch of free performances

- The best live theater to stream today

- The best musicals now on BroadwayHD

- New Yorkers are planning a citywide singalong to “Lean on Me”

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is offering a free online drawing class