The cozy winter cabins at Pier 17 are back for the season

The city's love affair with heated private dining cabins continues as Pier 17 announces the return of their signature winter rooftop cabins. The cozy destinations will be back for the season starting Monday, November 22.

Each 10x10 custom-built structure can accommodate up to eight people and there will be a total of 32 cabins on the rooftop to choose from. Expect the comforting environments to include a virtual fireplace, banquette-style seating, heaters and, perhaps most excitingly, stunning views of the New York City skyline. It doesn't get much better than this.

In terms of decor, the heated spaces remind of ski-related destinations. In fact, you'll notice a life-sized sculpture of a mountain range built on the stage space on premise alongside a whole lot of twinkling lights. Pier 17 has basically turned into the nearest mountain vacation to Manhattan.

You can reserve your own little oasis right here. Keep in mind that a fee of $20 will be applied to all reservations. A portion of those proceeds will, however, benefit local not-for-profit partners.

Once inside your private cabin, you'll be able to scan a QR code to access the food menu, which looks different than the one that was on offer last year. Food standouts include an arroz con pollo with salsa matcha, pickled chili, cilantro and lemon and a tuna maki roll, served with spicy chili emulsion, sesame seeds and shiso. You'll also be able to order cocktails that will be delivered directly to your cabin by a dedicated server.

As is the case with virtually all of the city's private igloo-like structures, the staff on premise will thoroughly clean each space before the arrival of the next party. Hand sanitizing stations will also be placed all over the rooftop and Molekule air purifiers have been installed all throughout.

You might also notice a few "community cabins" on the rooftop. These can be visited by anyone free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis for a total of 60 minutes starting December 1.

