Edible flower desserts to try this cherry blossom season at LRoom Cafe

Looking for the best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC this season? Cherry Blossom season came early this year, so get ready for one of the best things to do in spring.

And while you can check out the blooming beauties at the Sakura Matsuri cherry blossom festival inside the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, one unexpected place for cherry blossom cheer is on your plate. If you were a fan of our preview for Moxy Hotel Chelsea's new bar The Fleur Room—where there's a conceptual flower shop by Putnam & Putnam downstairs and furniture with real pressed flowers inlayed in resin—you'll want to check out LRoom Cafe in Union Square for more cherry blossom tracking.

Known for drinks with edible glitter, pastries shaped like real fruit, and rose waffles— starting tomorrow, LRoom is releasing some limited edition pale pink sweets, you won't want to miss while they're in bloom. There will be fluffy soufflé pancakes with plum, baked honey toast with ice cream and berries, cotton candy and edible flowers as well as a cherry blossom latte with cheese milk foam. In addition to the white-tiled gallery-like interiors, LRoom also has its own "flower boutique," where you can pick up some bouquets for later.

LRoom Cafe is located at 41 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011.