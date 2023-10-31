As usual, our very own Empire State Building wants to join in on the fun by making use of its awesome light capabilities.

Tonight, in celebration of Halloween, the landmark will bring the spirit of the holiday alive with a spooky light show that all New Yorkers can be a part of by just looking up.

The building will shine in an array of colors all night long while, according to an official press release, “pumpkins, witches and ghosts spin in the mast.” How awesome!

Photograph: Bryan Smith

If it's more "hands-on" things to do that you're after, make sure to check out our guide to the very best Halloween events in town and prepare yourself for tonight's Village Halloween Parade. Can't make it in person? Here is how to catch the shenanigans on TV from the comfort of your own couch. Do also take into account the various street closures that will certainly affect your commute today.

Back to the Empire State Building: the iconic structure has been lighting up in honor of various events for years now.

On November 9, for example, you'll notice the building turn yellow and black in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan's debut album. On November 14, on the other hand, it will shine blue in honor of World Diabetes Day. You can check out the whole lighting schedule right here.