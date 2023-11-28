The exact time for 2023's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about this week's incredible light-up ceremony.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons have been deflated, Santa's been spotted around town, and holiday windows along Fifth Avenue are decked out—and that all means the holiday season is here. This week, one of the final pieces in NYC's festive puzzle will fall into place as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up.

Read on for all the details of how to watch the tree lighting, whether you brave the crowds to go in person or watch from home on your couch.

What time is the Rockefeller Christmas tree lit?

The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Just before 10pm, the tree's 50,000 multi-colored lights and Swarovski star topper will light up for the 2023 holiday season, per Rockefeller Center. However, the fun starts earlier that evening.

If you plan to go in person, be prepared for massive crowds and cold temperatures.

How to watch and who is hosting this year's tree lighting?

Though the tree lights up just before 10pm, the live national broadcast begins at 8pm. The broadcast will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. See it on NBC 4 and Peacock.

You can also follow Rockefeller Center on Instagram where the social media team will share photos of the night.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer

When and where can I visit the Rockefeller Center tree?

After the ceremony on Wednesday, the Rockefeller Center tree will be lit daily from 5am-midnight until early January. On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve it is lit from 5am to 9pm.

As the name says, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is located at Rockefeller Center Plaza on 49th St between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

Our advice: Watch the tree lighting at home on TV, then go visit in-person another day when the crowds are slightly more manageable.

How big is the tree?

This year's tree, selected from the Binghamton area, measures in at 80 feet tall! The gigantic Norway Spruce stretches 43 feet in diameter and weighs 12 tons. More than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights wrap around the towering tree. It's topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star that weighs 900 pounds and sparkles with 3 million crystals. Architect Daniel Libeskind designed the stunning star in 2018.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer

What's the history of the tree lighting ceremony?

The Rockefeller Center tree tradition dates back almost a century. In 1931, construction workers building Rockefeller Center put up a Christmas tree, and the tradition began. Two years later in 1933, the first formal Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony was held; that tree sported 700 lights.

Here's more about the fascinating history of the Rockefeller Center tree.

What other tree lightings should I see in NYC?

We've got you covered. Here's the full list of NYC Christmas light switch-on dates for 2023's holiday season. A few highlights: The tree at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be lit on November 28 at 6pm; the decor inside Central Park at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center lights up on Thursday, November 30; and the Washington Square Park tree switches on Wednesday, December 6.