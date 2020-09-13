The Metropolitan Opera is may be closed until 2021, but it is keeping the torch burning for opera lovers around the world with nightly streams of full productions from its archives. The lineup from September 14 through September 20 includes works by Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti. All of this week's selections were recorded in high definition for the Met's popular Live in HD series.

Each opera goes live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) and remains viewable until 6:30pm EDT the next day. The streams can also be seen through the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 27 is below.

I Puritani | Photograph: Ken Howard

This week's lineup is devoted to works in the tradition known as bel canto, as exemplified by a trio of 19th-century Italian composers. Vincenzo Bellini is represented by Norma and I Puritani, and Gioachino Rossini by La Cenerentola, his version of the Cinderella story, and the rarity Le Comte Ory. Domenico Donizetti has three operas in the mix: Don Pasquale, L'Elisir d'Amore and La Fille du Régiment. The casts include Anna Netrebko, Natalie Dessay, Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez and the rising South African soprano Pretty Yende. To decide what to watch, consult the Met's thumbnail guide to the operas or dig deeper into the company's collection of articles and podcasts.

In addition to these full productions, the Met also offers a series of live pay-per-view virtual concerts every other week. The fifth of these, featuring American soprano Joyce DiDonato in Barcelona, is available through September 24.

This week's Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, September 14: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień and John Del Carlo. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on November 13, 2010.

Tuesday, September 15: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory

Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez. Conducted by Maurizio Benini. Transmitted live on April 9, 2011.

Wednesday, September 16: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez and Alessandro Corbelli. Conducted by Marco Armiliato. Transmitted live on April 26, 2008.

Thursday, September 17: Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Starring Elīna Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli and John Relyea. Conducted by Maurizio Benini. Transmitted live on May 9, 2009.

Friday, September 18: Bellini’s I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo and John Relyea. Conducted by Patrick Summers. Transmitted live on January 6, 2007.

Saturday, September 19: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo. Conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. Transmitted live on February 10, 2018.

Sunday, September 20: Bellini’s Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja and Matthew Rose. Conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Transmitted live on October 7, 2017.

L’Elisir d’Amore | Photograph: Karen Almond

