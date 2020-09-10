Through September 11 (U.S. only)

The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions—such as Shakespeare in the Park's delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing, with Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won." The show will be televised on PBS tonight. Read more about it here.