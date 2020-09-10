The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
Through October 4th
The 2020 edition of Philly’s Fringe Festival focuses, as expected, on digital works—and lots of them. At the core of the lineup are a dozen curated productions. The Philadelphia Matter - 1972/2020, a new piece created by the octogenarian postmodern dance-theater master David Gordon with help from more than 30 other artists (including his longtime muse, the dancer Valda Setterfield), premieres on September 10 at 7pm and stays viewable on demand for the rest of the fest. Other shows can only be experienced at certain times, such Trey Lyford, Geoff Sobelle and Steve Cuiffo’s zany clown-magician-astronaut romp Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars (September 23–26) and Nichole Canuso Dance Company’s Being/With:Home, which creates one-on-one encounters between audience members. In addition to the curated offerings, the festival includes more than 100 independently produced shows (many of them free) in a wide variety of styles; these include a virtual revival of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice and Garielle Revlock’s dance piece Sex Tape, which re-creates video footage of Revlock and a male lover but replaces the latter with a female friend. The Fringe website lets you filter them by date, genre, features and accessibility. Good luck!
Latino Theater Company: This Is a Man’s World
Through September 17
L.A.’s Latino Theater Company shares a free archival recording of its 2015 production of company founder Sal Lopez’s semi-autobiographical solo play This Is a Man’s World, a coming-of-age story about grappling with masculinity at different points in a man’s life. José Luis Valenzuela directs.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to the works by French composers.
Lifeline Theatre: Pride and Prejudice: A Virtual Play
Thursday (available through Sunday)
Chicago’s Lifeline Theatre is known for packing big stories into small spaces, and now it rises to the challenge of the virtual-theater era with a modernized version of Jane Austen’s classic romantic novel Pride and Prejudice. Dorothy Milne directs a cast of 16, led by Samantha Newcomb as Elizabeth Bennett and Andrés Enriquez as Mr. Darcy, in an adaptation by Christina Calvit. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a donation of $20 suggested; each ticket entitled the holder to watch the show from Thursday through Sunday. (The run lasts through October 4.)
Dance Now: Chapter 1
Thursday noon EDT / 5pm BST
Around this time of year, Dance Now usually offers a massive festival of short works by 40 dance makers of every stripe, all challenged to mount five-minute pieces on the teeny stage at Joe's Pub. To celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, and in light of current constraints the festival has adopted a different format: the artists are stretched over six shows, spaced out roughly monthly through May. The first one includes new digital commissions by Ayodele Casel, Mike Esperanza and LMnO3, as well as archival recordings of Tricia Brouk’s I stand up (2017) and Chelsea Ainsworth and Doron Perk’s Two is You (2018). Tickets cost $10; for an additional $10, you can attend a live “artist-to-audience celebration” of Dance Now honoree Gus Solomons jr. on Zoom on September 24.
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday through September 24, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works
Thursday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering, performed twice, is part of Closet Works, a monthly series of short dance-based pieces created with choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown). Ahmad Simmons, currently on hiatus from playing Diesel in Broadway’s West Side Story, is the scheduled guest artist.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 10
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this ninth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Elizabeth Stanley, Christine Andreas, Lilli Cooper, Lisa Howard, Danny Gardner, Jenny Lee Stern, Laurel Harris, Christine Lvin, Willie Demyan and A.J. Hunsucker.
Radio Free Birdland: Jim Brickman
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) In this edition, the pianist, singer-songwriter and radio host Jim Brickman shares some of his greatest hits, with a smattering of standards in the mix.
Apple Family Productions: Incidental Moments of the Day
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through November 5)
The gently insightful writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in six plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. In Incidental Moments of the Day—the final installment of his pandemic trilogy of original Zoom minidramas—he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in April’s What Do We Need to Talk About? and July’s And So We Come Forth, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken, now joined by Charlotte Bydwell. Donations benefit the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and the U.K.’s Theatre Artists Fund.
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's week of French operas continues with Cendrillon, Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story (not to be confused with Rossini’s take on the same tale, La Cenerentola, which the Met streamed last weekend). Joyce DiDonato plays the ash-kicking heroine, with support from Alice Coote—in male drag as Prince Charming—Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri. Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance of Laurent Pelly’s staging.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.
Meta Phys Ed.: The Work of Art in the Age of Technological Reproduction
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brick, via the avant-garde Twitch festival Out of an Abundance of Caution, presents a multimedia cabaret adapted by the experimental troupe Meta Phys Ed. from the German cultural critic Walter Benjamin’s influential 1936 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.” Jesse Freedman directs the show, which premiered on Sunday and is being performed live three times this week.
Let Them Eat Crab Cake: A Crustacean Celebration!
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The periodic Zoom-in Let Them Eat Cake showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. This episode, hosted by Roz the Diva, shows its claws in a celebration of shenanigans under the sea. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit the Billion Oyster Project.
Buglisi Dance Theatre: Table of Silence Project 9/11
Friday 7:55am EDT / 12:55pm BST
Choreographer Jacqulyn Buglisi returns to Lincoln Center for the tenth annual iteration of its memorial tribute to 9/11, described as a performance ritual for peace and invocation for peace. The event usually features more than 100 dancers circling the Revson Fountain. This year, it begins with a new, live, on-site prologue in which two dozen dancers at Lincoln Center are joined by electric violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain and spoken-word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph; this is followed by an excerpt from Buglidi’s 2001 work Requiem, the premiere of a short film called Études (culled from submissions by dancers around the world), and a video of the full 2019 version of Table of Silence Project 9/11. The stream will remain viewable on demand after the live presentation.
American Conservatory Theater: In Love and Warcraft
Friday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater teams up with Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre for an encore run of Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft, a virtual theater–friendly romcom about video games, cosplay and online mash notes. Peter J. Kuo directs a cast that includes students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program. The play is performed live twice this week; a recording will then be available on demand for a week starting September 18. Tickets cost $15–$20 and must be reserved at least 4.5 hours before the performance.
Bienal de Flamenco: Rocío Molina
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. On September 6, the acclaimed flamenco soloist and choreographer Rocío Molina premiered the first two parts of her dance-in-progress Trilogía sobre la Guitarra. In the first section, Inicio (Uno), which is being rerun today, she is accompanied by flamenco guitar master Rafael Riqueni; the second, Al Fondo Riela (Lo otro de uno), will be re-aired tomorrow.
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest this time is her pal and producer, the waggish Jim Caruso, who hosts the weekly Cast Party at Birdland.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Metropolitan Opera: Les Pêcheurs de Perles
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's French kick goes on with a 2016 dive into Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda and starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani and Mariusz Kwiecien.
Meta Phys Ed.: The Work of Art in the Age of Technological Reproduction
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brick, via the avant-garde Twitch festival Out of an Abundance of Caution, presents a multimedia cabaret adapted by the experimental troupe Meta Phys Ed. from the German cultural critic Walter Benjamin’s influential 1936 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.” Jesse Freedman directs the show, which premiered on Sunday and is being performed live three times this week.
City Garage: The Marriage of Figaro
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 16)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is 2010’s The Marriage of Figaro, translated by Charles Duncombe and director Frederíque Michel from Pierre Beaumarchais’s subversive 18th-century French farce, which pits clever servants against a lecherous aristocrat who wants first dibs on their marital bed.
Stars in the House: Mamma Mia! cast reunion
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight’s episode reunites original cast members of Broadway ABBA musical sensation, Mamma Mia!, including Louise Pitre, Judy Kaye, Karen Mason and Tina Maddigan.
Mirrorbox Theatre: Life Jacket
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Lisa Kelly, is Caridad Svich’s Life Jacket—part of the playwright’s American Psalm heptalogy—featuring Behzad Dabu and Alex Weisman as two friends on a boat trip that tests their relationship. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Latino Theater Company: She
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (through Sept 20)
Latino Theater Company, based in Los Angeles, streams an advance look at its premiere production of Marlow Wyatt’s She, a coming-of-age drama about a small-town teenage poet who is forced to make hard choices to survive. Imani directs the cast of six. (An in-the-flesh production, originally scheduled to open this year, has been moved to 2021.)
Dacha Theatre: :robot_face:
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
Seattle’s Dacha Theatre, which specializes in playful immersive theater, has come up with an ingenious gimmick for :robot_face:, its new interactive virtual experience. The format is a mock reality-TV competition show to design realistic AI chatbots. Audience members can choose to be either contestants—who interact with the performers via Zoom and help program the “chatbots” (amusingly portrayed by other performers)—or spectators of the show-within-a-show on Twitch, who share their reactions via chat and helping to guide the outcome. The event lasts more than two hours, but it doesn’t drag, which is a testament to the cleverness of the concept and the appeal of the execution. Tickets are on a pay-what you-can scale, with suggested ranges of $10–$20 for spectators and $25-$35 for contestants. (The run ends on Sunday.)
Met Stars Live in Concert: Joyce DiDonato
Saturday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through September 24)
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the American soprano Joyce DiDonato performs at the Fundació Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain. The set list includes works by Berlioz, Handel, Mozart and Mahler, as well as the Piaf standard “La Vie en Rose” and Carousel’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
ABCirque: Different Trains
Saturday 1:30pm and 7:30pm EDT / 6:30pm and 12:30am BST
The Brooklyn neocircus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents a recording of its 2019 performance of Different Trains. Choreographed by Angela Buccinni, the piece sets circus techniques (including aerialism and German-wheel gymnastics) to Steve Reich’s moving 1988 composition, which was inspired by the composer’s experience taking trains as an American child while Jewish children in Europe were being railroaded to the camps. A talkback follows each of today’s two showings; a donation of $10-$20 is suggested, and a portion of the proceeds go to ASSAF, which provides assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in Israel.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
Bienal de Flamenco: Rocío Molina
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. On September 6, the acclaimed flamenco soloist and choreographer Rocío Molina premiered the first two parts of her dance-in-progress Trilogía sobre la Guitarra. The first section was rerun yesterday; the second, Al Fondo Riela (Lo otro de uno), in which she is joined by guitarists Eduardo Trasierra and Yerai Cortés, is being shown again today.
Dacha Theatre: :robot_face:
Saturday 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST (live only)
Seattle’s Dacha Theatre, which specializes in playful immersive theater, has come up with an ingenious gimmick for :robot_face:, its new interactive virtual experience. The format is a mock reality-TV competition show to design realistic AI chatbots. Audience members can choose to be either contestants—who interact with the performers via Zoom and help program the “chatbots” (amusingly portrayed by other performers)—or spectators of the show-within-a-show on Twitch, who share their reactions via chat and helping to guide the outcome. The event lasts more than two hours, but it doesn’t drag, which is a testament to the cleverness of the concept and the appeal of the execution. Tickets are on a pay-what you-can scale, with suggested ranges of $10–$20 for spectators and $25-$35 for contestants. (The run ends tomorrow.)
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Saturday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Play-PerView: Seneca Falls
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reading of Jean Ann Douglas’s Seneca Falls, an anachronistic reimagining of one of the pivotal moments in American feminist history. The cast of downtown all-stars includes Susannah Flood, April Matthis, Kelly McAndrew, Monique St. Cyr, Erin Wilhelmi and John Zdrojeski. Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit the ladies-first theater company New Georges.
The Metropolitan Opera: Les Troyens
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s offering is Les Troyens, Berlioz’s epic treatment of the sorry aftermath of the Trojan War, when it really would have paid off to look a gift horse in the mouth. Tenor Bryan Hymel makes his Met debut as Aeneas; Susan Graham plays his royal lover, Dido, and Deborah Voigt is the unhappy prophetess Cassandra, who was cursed—like so many women before and after her—not to be believed. Fabio Luisi directs this 2013 performance, imposingly staged by Francesca Zambello and featuring choreography by Doug Varone.
The Billie Holiday Theatre: 12 Angry Men…and Women: The Weight of the Wait
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one month)
Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, founded in 1972, focuses on work related to people of African descent. In this live-streamed performance, the company revives its 2015 production of 12 Angry Men, adapted not from the 1950s jury-room drama Twelve Angry Men but from the 2012 nonfiction book 12 Angry Men: True Stories of Being a Black Man in America Today. Four actors—Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Billy Eugene Jones and Wendell Pierce—perform the show site-specifically at 8pm in front of a Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn, accompanied by violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain. The presentation also includes a new story about the killing of Breonna Taylor. (A quartet of musicians from the New York Philharmonic performs a musical overture beginning at 7:30pm EDT.)
Meta Phys Ed.: The Work of Art in the Age of Technological Reproduction
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brick, via the avant-garde Twitch festival Out of an Abundance of Caution, presents a multimedia cabaret adapted by the experimental troupe Meta Phys Ed. from the German cultural critic Walter Benjamin’s influential 1936 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.” Jesse Freedman directs the show, which premiered on Sunday and is being performed for the final time tonight.
Seacoast Rep: The Bus Stop
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Repertory Theatre, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is Najee Brown’s The Bus Stop, a new drama about five Black women with loved ones in the prison system. The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; this is the final performance, and tickets cost $20.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
William Peterson University: Jeff Daniels Online and Unplugged
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
It turns out that Jeff Daniels—the talented star of films both bittersweet (Terms of Endearment) and salty (Dumb & Dumber), and of Broadway shows including the recent To Kill a Mockingbird—has been writing bluesy ditties on the side. For years, in fact! Tonight he shares a range of them, along with appealingly self-effacing stories from his show-business career. A talkback follows the concert, which costs $15.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Cocaine
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth the 1916 one-act drama Cocaine, a two-hander by the short-lived Pendleton King that was presented in the first New York season of the legendary Provincetown Players. The play portrays a pair of addicts—a boxer and a hooker—in a dark night of the soul at a run-down tenement house; Michael Hardart directs a cast that comprises Erin Beirnard and James Ross. The reading is followed by a talkback led by theater historian Jeffery Kennedy.
American Conservatory Theater: In Love and Warcraft
Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)
San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater teams up with Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre for an encore run of Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft, a virtual theater–friendly romcom about video games, cosplay and online mash notes. Peter J. Kuo directs a cast that includes students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program. The play is performed live twice this week and twice again next week; a recording will then be available on demand for a week starting September 18. Tickets cost $15–$20 and must be reserved at least 4.5 hours before the performance.
Plays in the House Teen Edition: Hastings Street
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Stars in the House takes the idea behind its successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to teens in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. This week’s offering, directed and choreographed by Carollette Phillips, is Barton Bund and Rick Sperling’s Hastings Street, a musical look at a Black neighborhood in Detroit in the 1940s. The show is performed by members of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and special guests.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, has been performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home. This is the show’s final performance,
Dance on the Lawn Virtual Festival
Sunday 4:30pm EDT / 9:30pm BST
Montclair, New Jersey’s annual dance festival on the front lawn of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church can’t go ahead as hoped this year, so the event is moving online and sharing two hours of highlights from the past six years. The video features performances by 26 companies, including Alborada Dance, Freespace Dance Company, 10 Hairy Legs, Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company, MeenMoves, Mignolo Dance and Maurice Chestnut; the dancing is interspersed with panel discussions.
Dacha Theatre: :robot_face:
Sunday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
Seattle’s Dacha Theatre, which specializes in playful immersive theater, has come up with an ingenious gimmick for :robot_face:, its new interactive virtual experience. The format is a mock reality-TV competition show to design realistic AI chatbots. Audience members can choose to be either contestants—who interact with the performers via Zoom and help program the “chatbots” (amusingly portrayed by other performers)—or spectators of the show-within-a-show on Twitch, who share their reactions via chat and helping to guide the outcome. The event lasts more than two hours, but it doesn’t drag, which is a testament to the cleverness of the concept and the appeal of the execution. Tickets are on a pay-what you-can scale, with suggested ranges of $10–$20 for spectators and $25-$35 for contestants. Today's is the final perfomance.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
Metropolitan Opera: Werther
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met writes finis on its week of 20th-century operas with Massenet’s 1892 adaptation of Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther, starring heartthrob tenor Jonas Kaufmann as the lovestruck poet snared in the web of Sophie Koch’s Charlotte. Alain Altinoglu conducts this 2014 performance, which also stars Lisette Oropesa and David Bižić.
MCC Theater: Miscast20
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 17)
Broadway stars sing numbers that they could, would and should never sing anywhere else in this popular annual gala benefit for MCC Theater. The centerpiece of this year’s virtual 20th-anniversary edition is a reunion of cast members from the original cast of Hairspray, including Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Corey Reynolds, Jenn Gambatese and Dynamites Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville and Shayna Steele. Also on the fabulous roster are Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo and Adrienne Warren. A preshow presentation at 7:45pm includes clips from past editions of the event. Proceeds benefit MCC Theater and the Mental Health Coalition.
Kritzerland: Tenth Anniversary
Sunday 8pm EST / 1am BST
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with very high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. This episode of the virtual edition celebrates the series’s 10th anniversary with performers including Petula Clark, Jason Graae, Beth Malone, Pamela Myers, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Peyton Kirkner, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds this time benefit the Actors Fund.
The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for a second time in the series is Jeremy Jordan, who made history by originating the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies; he also played Jamie in the film version of The Last Five Years, and has played major roles on on TV’s Smash and Supergirl. In concert, he is charming and sings like a dream. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Hershey Felder: George Gershwin Alone
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)
Actor-writer-pianist Hershey Felder has made a career out of solo tributes to famous composers, including Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt, Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein. In this one, perhaps his signature show—it ran on Broadway for three months in 2001—Felder embraces the fascinating rhythms of George Gershwin. Tickets cost $55; a portion of the proceeds benefit theaters and arts organizations in the U.S. and Europe.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Jeremy Jordan
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for a second time in the series is Jeremy Jordan, who made history by originating the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies; he also played Jamie in the film version of The Last Five Years, and has played major roles on on TV’s Smash and Supergirl. In concert, he is charming and sings like a dream. Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun today.
Red Bull Theater: The Revenger’s Tragedy
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for four days)
Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present a free reading that reunites the cast of one of the company’s greatest successes: its slashing 2005 production of the Jacobean thriller The Revenger’s Tragedy, an orgy of gore, sex and righteous retribution. The ensemble, directed by Berger, includes original cast members Matthew Rauch, Claire Lautier, Jason C. Brown, Denis Butkus, Saudia Davis, Ryan Farley, Paul Niebanck, Petronia Paley, Naomi Peters, Russell Salmon and Yaegel Welch, joined now by Derek Smith, Geraint Wyn Davies, Cecil Baldwin, Ryan Garbayo, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, and Chauncy Thomas. Daniel Levy provides original music, and Clint Ramos and Rodrigo Muñoz create the visual and costume design. A donation of $25 is suggested.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes musical director John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show) and actor-singers N’Kenge, Anthony Wayne, Rena Strober, Marissa Rosen and Joshua Colley. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Rochester Fringe Festival: Collected Stories
Tuesday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)
The ever busy Austin Pendleton directs a revival of Donald Margulies’s 1996 drama Collected Stories, in which an established writer clashes with her assistant over the younger woman’s appropriation of her real life for fiction. Judy Rosenblatt and Annemarie Hagenaars star in the show, which is being streamed live four times as part of this year’s virtual Rochester Fringe Festival. Tickets cost $5.
Jessye Norman at 75: A Celebration
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)
The majestic American soprano Jessye Norman died last year, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of opera lovers around the world. In this 90-minute concert tribute, hosted by baritone Kenneth Overton, Norman’s colleagues, friends, family and admirers celebrate what would have been her 75th birthday. Participants include Judith Jamison, Anna Deavere Smith, Richard Smallwood, Laverne Cox, Damien Sneed, Dance Theatre of Harlem and fellow singers Martina Arroyo, Grace Bumbry, George Shirley, Simon Estes, Harolyn Blackwell and J’Nai Bridges,, among many others. The event is free, but a donation of $35 is suggested; proceeds will support artists and projects including the upcoming documentary film Black Opera.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Michael Longoria, Rona Siddiqui and Rocky’s Margo Seibert.
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
Stars in the House: Be More Chill reunion
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight’s episode features a virtual cast reunion of the Pulitzer Prize–winning 2009 Broadway musical Next to Normal, which starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Aaron Tveit, Jennifer Damiano, Adam Chanler-Berat and Louis Hobson.
Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers
Wednesday noon EDT / 5pm BST (live only)
The communitarian Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, and it has expanded its reach during the pandemic crisis with excellent Zoom events, including readings of Oedipus the King and Antigone with Oscar Isaac. This latest edition uses selections from Sophocles’ wounded-warrior drama Philoctetes and his relatively obscure tragedy Women of Trachis (about the poisoning of Heracles) as jumping-off points for a large discussion of the challenges facing first responders and health-care providers during the pandemic crisis. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director; the cast includes Amy Ryan, Frankie Faison, David Zayas and Marjolaine Goldsmith. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.
Folksbiene Live: Magda Fishman
Wednesday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST
More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In the latest edition of its Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," Florida cantor Magda Fishman revs up for Rosh Hashanah with a collection of inspirational songs in Yiddish, Hebrew and English.
The Show Must Go Online: All's Well That Ends Well
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is the rarely produced comedy All’s Well That Ends Well, in which a woman relentlessly pursues the uninterested object of her affections.
Bienal de Flamenco: Paraíso Perdido
Wednesday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement continues with Paraíso Perdido, staged by Juan Dolores Caballero at the Church of San Luis de los Franceses. Dancer and choreographer Patricia Guerrero joins viola de gamba player Fahmi Alqhai for a collection of Baroque chaconas, pasacalles, zarabandas and folies. (The performance will be recorded and shown again on Friday.)
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
The Moth: Close Encounters
Wednesday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30m BST (live only)
The most trusted name in storytelling, the Moth, is drawn now to the flame of Zoom—which is actually a good medium for the group’s intimate genre. This mainstage edition, hosted by Tara Clancy, is being streamed live from Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery; the tale, on themes of “close encounters,” are by Devan Sandiford, Dion Flynn, Flash Rosenberg and Angela Drecas Taylor. Tickets cost $15.
Two River Rising Reading Series: Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
New Jersey’s Two River Theater continues its online-theater series with a look back at its 2011 premiere of Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, a lesbian sex comedy, set in a college town, by resident playwright Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane). Leigh Silverman directs the reading, which stars Lisa Kron (Well), Brenda Pressley, Elizabeth Ramos, Joel Van Liew, Jon Hoche and Denise Manning. The first act is performed tonight, and the second act is tomorrow at the same time. Reservations are required at least four hours in advance to watch the live performance on Zoom, which costs $25. All proceeds will be matched to benefit the Audre Lorde Project.
Playbill: Mauricio Martinez: De Mexico to Broadway
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
To mark Mexican Independence Day, Playbill streams a concert by Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of stage and small screen who made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! In this recording of his 2018 set at Feinstein’s/54 Below, Martinez surveys his career to date, which has included two Latin pop albums as well as leading roles in shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever and The Last Five Years. He is joined by guest stars Orfeh and Mariand Torres; Jaime Lozano is the musical director.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are from Zack Zadek and Peter Duchan’s Love, Rosie, which tracks a relationship over the course of three decades, and Jaime Jarrett’s Wonder Boy, in which a transgender man develops superpowers after stealing a drug from his brilliant twin sister.
Urban Stages: The Incels
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through September 20)
Off Broadway’s Urban Stages is mounting a weekly series of readings in September to promote new work and raise funds. The third offering is Ruth Zamoyta’s The Incels, about a pair of lonely men who turn to violence when they can’t find girlfriends. Kim T. Sharp directs a cast that comprises Jason Asher, Grant Bowen, Christopher Daftsios, Ian Hayes, Mat Labotka and Chris Marshall.
All For One Theater: Jack Was Kind
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
All For One Theater, which focuses on solo works, presents a virtual run of Tracy Thorne’s Jack Was Kind, which examines questions of complicity as it imagines the perspective of the wife of a man involved in a major news event. Nicholas A. Cotz directs the show, which Thorne performs live on Zoom on Wednesdays through Saturdays through October 10. (The Thursday shows are 3pm matinees.) A discussion with Thorne and a special guest follows each performance; seating is limited and tickets start at $5.
The International Voices Project
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival continues tonight with All Adventurous Women Do, by Serbia’s Tanja Šljivar. The play, which concerns the need to leave home in order to control one’s own body and sexuality, has been translated by Aida Spahić and is directed by Anna C. Bahow.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.
Much Ado About Nothing (Great Performances)
Through September 11 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions—such as Shakespeare in the Park's delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing, with Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won." The show will be televised on PBS tonight. Read more about it here.
The B-Side (Wooster Group)
Through September 14
The Wooster Group has been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the company’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, it has been streaming videos from its archives. In The B-Side: "Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons", which the Woosters presented in 2017 and 2019, three men—Eric Berryman, Philip Moore and Jasper McGruder—reconstruct the music and spoken-word contents of a 1965 album compiled by the documentarian Bruce Jackson. “The actors’ voices are layered over the recorded ones in a form of channeled incantation that in some ways feels less like a show than like a religious practice,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review of the Off Broadway production, which was directed by Kate Valk. “As efficient as the swing of an axe, The B-Side is many things at once: a concert, a tribute to the vanished dead, a vivid evocation of the past and a furious reckoning with it.”
This Beautiful Virtual Village (Abbey Theatre)
Through September 17
Dublin’s historic Abbey Theatre presents a Zoom adaptation of its well-received 2019 production of Lisa Tierney-Keogh’s This Beautiful Village, in which members of a residents’ association squabble over how to respond to offensive graffiti in their suburban community. The show’s depiction of escalating friction over hot-button issues seems quite at home in the realm of online discourse. Three members of last year’s cast—Pom Boyd, Bethan Mary-James and Michael Ford-FitzGerald—are joined for this go-round by Steve Blount, Amy Conroy and Luke Griffin, directed by David Horan. Tickets cost €5 (just under $6).
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
As Far As Isolation Goes (NYU Abu Dhabi)
Through October 4
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, run by former Joe’s Pub and Lincoln Center programmer Bill Bragin, continues its adventurous programming with a unique microtheater work by artist Tania El Khoury and musician Basel Zaraa that is designed to be experienced by one audience member at a time. Adapted from their collaboration As Far As My Fingertips Take Me, the piece illustrates isolation among asylum seekers and others by bringing spectators into one-on-one encounters with refugees. Literal illustration is involved: Viewers are asked to come ready with a marker, a paint brush, a cloth and a glass of water. The 15-minute slots are on Wednesdays through Sundays from 8am to 1:30pm EDT through October 4; tickets cost about $15 in U.S. money.
