The newest Met lineup includes The Magic Flute, Don Giovanni and The Marriage of Figaro.

The Metropolitan Opera is now officially be closed until next September, but the company continues to sustain opera fans worldwide with free streams of whole productions from its archives every night. The slate from September 28 through October 4 focuses on the major operas of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Six of the seven productions were originally recorded in high definition for the Met's Live in HD series.

The operas go live on the Met's website at 7:30pm EDT (12:30am BST) and remain available until 6:30pm EDT the next day. They can also be accessed on multiple devices through the Met Opera on Demand app. A full schedule for Week 29 is below.

Don Giovanni | Photograph: Marty Sohl

This week's lineup includes two different performances of the 1786 opera buffa Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro): a high-definition broadcast from 2014 and, on Saturday, a beloved 1998 production that features opera superstars Cecilia Bartoli, Renée Fleming and Bryn Terfel. (Bartoli’s role includes a pair of rare alternate arias.) Also on the roster are Mozart's other five most popular operas, including Don Giovanni and a spectacular production of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) directed by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. To help you decide what to watch, the Met provides a useful thumbnail guide and a collection of more in-depth articles and podcasts.

In addition to its nightly streams of full productions, the Met now also offers live pay-per-view virtual concerts. The fifth of these—featuring American soprano Joyce DiDonato at the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum, Germany—was broadcast live on September 12 and is available on demand through October 23.

This week's Metropolitan Opera nightly streaming schedule:

Monday, September 28: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei and Ildar Abdrazakov. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on October 18, 2014.

Tuesday, September 29: Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov and Maurizio Muraro. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on April 26, 2014.

Wednesday, September 30: Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito

Starring Lucy Crowe, Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Kate Lindsey, Giuseppe Filianoti and Oren Gradus. Conducted by Harry Bicket. Transmitted live on December 1, 2012.

Thursday, October 1: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn and René Pape. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on October 14, 2017.

Friday, October 2: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni and Štefan Kocán. Conducted by Fabio Luisi. Transmitted live on October 29, 2011.

Saturday, October 3: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft and Bryn Terfel. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on November 11, 1998.

Sunday, October 4: Mozart’s Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani and Alan Opie. Conducted by James Levine. Transmitted live on March 25, 2017.

Le Nozze di Figaro | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

