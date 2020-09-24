The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Joyce Theater: JoyceStream
Available through October 19
The Joyce Theater has hosted a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing virtual performances throughout the fall and winter. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) The first batch, available through October 19, has four components: the cross-cultural She Who: Frida, Mami & Me, choreographed by Marjani Forte-Saunders for the L.A. company Contra-Tiempo; Indumba, adapted by the South African dance maker Fana Tshabalala for Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater; Danielle Agami’s Calling Glenn, created for her Los Angeles troupe Ate9 Dance Company in collaboration with Wilco percussionist Glenn Kotche; and four short films by the London hip-hip collective Far From the Norm.
Philadelphia Fringe Festival
Through October 4th
The 2020 edition of Philly’s Fringe Festival focuses, as expected, on digital works—and lots of them. At the core of the lineup are a dozen curated productions. The Philadelphia Matter - 1972/2020, a new piece created by the octogenarian postmodern dance-theater master David Gordon with help from more than 30 other artists (including his longtime muse, the dancer Valda Setterfield), premieres on September 10 at 7pm and stays viewable on demand for the rest of the fest. Other shows can only be experienced at certain times, such Trey Lyford, Geoff Sobelle and Steve Cuiffo’s zany clown-magician-astronaut romp Elephant Room: Dust from the Stars (September 23–26) and Nichole Canuso Dance Company’s Being/With:Home, which creates one-on-one encounters between audience members. In addition to the curated offerings, the festival includes more than 100 independently produced shows (many of them free) in a wide variety of styles; these include a virtual revival of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice and Garielle Revlock’s dance piece Sex Tape, which re-creates video footage of Revlock and a male lover but replaces the latter with a female friend. The Fringe website lets you filter them by date, genre, features and accessibility. Good luck!
Olney Theatre: The Humans
Available through October 4
Maryland’s Olney Theatre presents a virtual production of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play, The Humans, a funny, moving and sneakily unsettling portrait of a fraying family at a Thanksgiving dinner. The details of these people’s lives are tatted into a lacework of pride and secrecy, bad decisions and dumb luck, willed faith and misplaced trust. The dominant theme is fear: of failure, ruin, loneliness, death. Family rituals provide a measure of support, but such comforts only extend so far. Aaron Posner directs a cast that comprises Kimberly Gilbert, Mitchell Hébert, Sherri L. Edelen, Dani Stoller, Catie Flye and Jonathan Raviv. Tickets cost $35 and give you 48 hours to watch the production.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to bel canto classics.
Indo-American Arts Council: Erasing Borders Dance Festival
8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (September 20–27)
The 12th annual Erasing Borders Dance Festival takes its celebration of Indian dance to the digital realm. Over the course of eight days, eleven artists from around the world share pieces in dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi. A different program goes live on Facebook every night; visit the festival's website for details about the performers and works.
BroadwayHD: Happy Birthday Doug
Thursday
Writer-performer Drew Droege, beloved for his online impersonations of Chloë Sevigny, follows up on his hilarious and poignant 2016 solo show Bright Colors and Bold Patterns with another boozy look at modern gay culture. This time the occasion is a 41st birthday party populated by the main character's friends, frenemies, exes and more. The stage version, directed by Tom DeTrinis, has now been filmed in quarantine by Jim Hansen for the subscription streaming service BroadwayHD.
Lifeline Theatre: Pride and Prejudice: A Virtual Play
Thursday (available through Sunday)
Chicago’s Lifeline Theatre is known for packing big stories into small spaces, and now it rises to the challenge of the virtual-theater era with a modernized version of Jane Austen’s classic romantic novel Pride and Prejudice. Dorothy Milne directs a cast of 16, led by Samantha Newcomb as Elizabeth Bennett and Andrés Enriquez as Mr. Darcy, in an adaptation by Christina Calvit. Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a donation of $20 suggested; each ticket entitled the holder to watch the show from Thursday through Sunday. (The run lasts through October 4.)
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous
Thursday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous

Thursday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, brings back its 2020 production of the sweet-centered musical Romantics Anonymous for one special. The cast and crew, who have been in quarantine together, perform the show live without social distancing; the result is streamed across the world, with different regions emphasized each day. (The Saturday stream benefits theaters in the U.S., including St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep and the Wallis Annenberg Center.) Adapted by ace director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter) from a 2010 French film, the show tells of a painfully timid woman who strikes up a romance with the owner of the chocolate factory where she works; Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden plays the leading roles, and the original score is by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. "The musical proves the ideal medium for the unspeakably shy: whimsical piano and woodwind-led songs give voice to the characters' churning inner turmoil," wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. "While Romantics Anonymous is very funny, it will also feel wincingly familiar to anyone who's ever hidden in a toilet out of nerves." Tickets cost £21 (about $27.50).
Karen, I Said
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Karen, I Said

Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)

Downtown writer-performer Eliza Bent dives into the brackish waters of competitive white wokeness is a solo virtual performance piece directed by Tara Ahmedinejad. The show is performed four times this week; virtual attendance is free but all proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Chicago.
Classic Conversations: Tonya Pinkins
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which often includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. The guest this time is the indomitable Tonya Pinkins. Her monumental performance in the people's opera Caroline, or Change earned Pinkins a place in musical-theater history, but it was no one-off, as those who saw her in Jelly's Last Jam, Play On! or The Wild Party can attest. When she's onstage, attention must be paid.
Theatre for One: Here We Are
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
Each Thursday through September 24, actors and spectators are paired up for brief, free, one-on-one virtual encounters: solo shows for solo audiences. Theatre for One was created in 2010 by scenic designer Christine Jones, and returned in multiple locations in 2015; all eight of the world-premiere playlets in this virtual edition of the series have been written, directed, and designed by BIPOC women—including two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage—and all are performed by BIPOC artists. Read more about it here. To sign up for a slot, you must register in advance; reservations start on Monday mornings.
LUMA: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera
Thursday 6:30pm, 7:45pm and 9pm / 11:30pm, 12:45am and 2am BST (live only)
LUMA: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera

Thursday 6:30pm, 7:45pm and 9pm / 11:30pm, 12:45am and 2am BST (live only)

Located in Birmingham, New York, the tech-forward LUMA Festival steps into the virtual-theater game with an ambitious and creative music-theater production of Kamala Sankaram's Miranda: A Steampunk Opera that has been designed to stream live in two different forms: through an immersive VR-theater app for Vive/Oculus headsets and in a computer-animated film streamed live in real time on YouTube. Cast members' bodies are motion-captured as they sing live as they sing Sankaram's dystopian 2013 courtroom-drama opera, directed by Alison Moritz. The show is performed for free three times a night for three straight nights.
Joe’s Pub: Kiki & Herb: Seeking Asylum!
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through November 5)
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman made downtown dreams come true in 2016 when they reunited to play the demented septuagenarian lounge-punk duo Kiki and Herb, whom they had incarnated for years in a partnership that culminated in runs on Broadway and at Carnegie Hall. The two mix the tattered flair of showbiz barely-survivors with biting, nothing-to-lose social commentary, waving wildly as they teeter on the edge of apocalypse; there’s simply no one like them. Tickets to the concert sold out instantly, and more performances were added to accommodate the demand. Now, for the many who didn’t get to see it live, Joe’s Pub is streaming a video of the concert for free. (Bond and Mellman will be on hand for a live Q&A during the virtual premiere.)
Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The first offering is writer-performer Geraldine Hughes's Belfast Blues, a bittersweet autobiographical solo piece about coming of age as a child actor in the 1980s, when her native Northern Ireland was still gripped by the Troubles. National treasure Carol Kane, who directed the play's NYC premiere in 2005, also helmed this 2019 performance at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Radio Free Birdland: Paulo Szot
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere. This edition features the vocally superb Brazilian baritone Szot, the opera star who made Broadway audiences swoon (and won a Tony) as Emile De Becque in the 2008 revival of South Pacific. Expect to hear his big songs from that show along with standards, Broadway favorites and a few Brazilian selections.
PTP/NYC: Julius Caesar
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through September 27)
PTP/NYC's 34th season comprises four virtual productions that reflect the company's commitment to both classics and challenging works by international playwrights. The first offering, directed by Cheryl Faraone, features only female and nonbinary students from Middlebury College in Shakespeare’s historical tragedy Julius Ceasar, in which Roman senators bloodily veto a popular general after his leadership turns toward tyranny. (Future weeks will feature works by Howard Baker, Dan O’Brien and Caryl Churchill.) Viewing is free but donations are welcome, with a portion of proceeds going to the National Black Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's Puccini week continues with the late Anthony Minghella’s beautiful 2006 staging of Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani and Dwayne Croft star in this 2009 performance, which is conducted by Patrick Summers.
Bristol Riverside Theatre: Mental Amusements
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Bristol Riverside Theatre: Mental Amusements

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The smooth and engaging magician and mentalist Vinny DePonto, who starred in the Off Broadway show Charlatan a few years back, weaves a tangled web of deception in a new show designed to meet the demands of virtual performance. Regular tickets cost $35; for $50 you can sit in the virtual front row, which involves a higher degree of audience participation.
Rochester Fringe Festival: Collected Stories
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The ever busy Austin Pendleton directs a revival of Donald Margulies’s 1996 drama Collected Stories, in which an established writer clashes with her assistant over the younger woman’s appropriation of her real life for fiction. Judy Rosenblatt and Annemarie Hagenaars star in the show, which is being streamed live four times as part of this year’s virtual Rochester Fringe Festival. This is the final performance; tickets cost $5.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. The lineup continues today with Jake Kinney’s A Futile System, a comedy set in a medieval kingdom threatened by internal rebellion. Jaclyn Biskup directs a cast that includes Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Jennifer Lim, Paul Iacono, Clifton Duncan and Alex Mickiewicz.
Confessions of a Prairie Terror
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Best known for playing evil little Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, actor and activist Alison Arngrim spills the tea about her days as a child star in this late-night 30-minute online version of the popular solo show, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch, that she has been performing off and on for 15 years. Tickets cost $10, and virtual seating is limited.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: Pandora
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available through September 28)
Katy Sullivan, who was superb in Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer-winning Cost of Living, plays the title role in a virtual workshop reading of Laurel Ollstein’s Pandora, a new play inspired by the Greek myth. Giovanna Sardelli directs a cast that also includes Scott Aiello, Mary Beth Fisher, Jeremy Kahn, Katharine Lorraine, Carrie Paff and Katherine Hamilton. The performance is free but donations are welcome.
Mile Square Theatre: Given Circumstance
Friday (available for 48 hours)
Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre continues its four-part series Given Circumstance, a collection of seven original works commissioned by the company. This edition is a half-hour diptych of two short quarantine-themed works: Nandita Shenoy’s Analyze Zoom and Cary Gitter’s Mom and Me. Tickets cost $15, and the video remains viewable for 48 hours once you start watching it.
The Shows Must Go On!: Fame the Musical
The Shows Must Go On!: Fame the Musical
Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)
Universal’s YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week, then moved on to NBC’s live broadcasts of musicals. After a 10-week break, the series returns with a lineup aimed primarily at U.K. audiences. First up is a complete video capture of a 2018 West End performance of the 1988 musical Fame, adapted by José Fernandez from the hit 1980 movie about stardom-hungry students at the High School of Performing Arts. (Only the title song is from that film; the rest of the score is Steve Margoshes and Jacques Levy.) The cast of this production, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, includes Keith Jack, Mica Paris and Jorgie Porter.
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars. This week's bouncy edition is devoted to acts involving the trampoline.
Karen, I Said
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)
Downtown writer-performer Eliza Bent dives into the brackish waters of competitive white wokeness is a solo virtual performance piece directed by Tara Ahmedinejad. The show is performed four times this week; virtual attendance is free but all proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Chicago.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. In this episode, her guests are the delectable Ann Harada and Barrett Foa, both of whose résumés include residencies in Avenue Q.
LUMA: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera
Friday 6:30pm, 7:45pm and 9pm / 11:30pm, 12:45am and 2am BST (live only)
Located in Birmingham, New York, the tech-forward LUMA Festival steps into the virtual-theater game with an ambitious and creative music-theater production of Kamala Sankaram’s Miranda: A Steampunk Opera that has been designed to stream live in two different forms: through an immersive VR-theater app for Vive/Oculus headsets and in a computer-animated film streamed live in real time on YouTube. Cast members’ bodies are motion-captured as they sing live as they sing Sankaram’s dystopian 2013 courtroom-drama opera, directed by Alison Moritz. The show is performed for free three times a night for three straight nights.
Play Reading Fridays: Next Fall
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The readings series continues with a look back at Geoffrey Nauffts’s genre-bending, beautifully shaped 2009 play—part romantic comedy, part medical drama, part Venn diagram of love and religion—which had a memorable run on Broadway in 2010. Much of Nauffts’s play, about the relationship between a gay Christian man and his atheist boyfriend, has faith (in God, in our partners, in ourselves) as its central concern. The reading’s cast includes Javier Muñoz, Erin Leddy, Christiane Noll, Brandon Contreras, Christopher McIntyre and Rob Carroll; a talkback with director Alison Tanney and the cast follows the performance. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Metropolitan Opera: Tosca
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met's streams Sir David McVicar’s sumptuous 2018 staging of Puccini’s crackling Roman candle of a melodrama, which includes the much-loved aria “Vissi d’arte.” Emmanuel Villaume conducts the performance, which stars Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo and Željko Lučić.
Horizon Theatre: Completeness
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Computer science and molecular biology meet cute in Itamar Moses's smart, densely detail-packed romcom—seen at Playwrights Horizons in 2011—about two grad students’ tentative experiments with love. Heidi McKerley directs a cast of Atlanta actors (Chris Hecke, Naima Carter Russell, Shelli Delgado and Eric J. Little); actual scientists join them for a live post-show discussion after tonight’s showing. Tickets are free but registration is required and a $10 donation is suggested.
Pig Iron Theatre Company: Zero Cost House
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Philadelphia’s consistently innovative and engaging Pig Iron Theatre Company stakes out new digital territory with a reprise of its 2012 production of the very quiet post-Fukushima play Zero Cost House, a meditation on tragedy and conscience and Walden and Bjork was written for the company by the Zeitgeist-y Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada. Dan Rothenberg, who has also directed Okada’s Time’s Journey Through a Room and The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, takes the helm again for a Zoom adaptation, translated by Aya Ogawa, that has been updated with the playwright’s permission and includes miniature dioramas by the production’s original costume designer, Maiko Matsushima. Reservations are required, and tickets cost $10. Tonight is the final performance of the run.
Kennedy Center: A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The beloved soprano Renée Fleming and pop diva Vanessa Williams team up for the live concert at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center since March. An invited audience of 40 people will watch the show live in the venue’s Opera House—which normally seats nearly 2,300—but home viewers can enjoy a live-stream for $15. Rob Mathes serves as music director; the program includes an original song written for the event by Broadway’s Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family).
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. Today’s edition features Jackie Montante’s Crimson, in which a mourning woman is drawn into a perilous situation by an alluring stranger. Kareem Fahmy directs a cast that includes Danielle Skraastad, Jack DiFalco and Dashiell Eaves.
City Garage: The Chairs
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 30)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is a 2009 revival of Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist classic The Chairs, in which an elderly couple wait, à la Godot, for the arrival of a speaker with an important message, even as their room becomes more and more cluttered with furniture. Adapter Frederíque Michel directs Cynthia Mance and Bo Roberts in the central roles.
Burlesque Galaxy: The Big Sh’Bang
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Stars of the burlesque world light the outer-space horizons of this monthly burlesque sitcom, which makes its debut tonight. Writer-performer Bradford Scobie—in his alter ego as Sir Richard Castle—stars alongside Angie Pontani, who plays the pilot of the Starship Boobyprize as it travels to unmentionable reacesses of the universe. Guest stars for the first episode include Julie Atlas Muz, Zelia Rose and Miss Tosh. Tickets cost a mere $2.75.
Stars in the House: Spelling Bee cast reunion
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight’s episode reunites the original cast members of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's adorable 2005 Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Dan Fogler, Lisa Howard, Jose Llana, Derrick Baskin, Deborah S. Craig, Jay Reiss and Sarah Saltzberg.
Mirrorbox Theatre: The White Pants Play
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Janeve West, is Emmy Lane Palmersheim’s The White Pants Play, in which a high school girl in white pants locks herself in the bathroom after being visited by a red-alert social disaster. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Michael Cavanaugh earned a 2003 Tony nomination for his expert performance of the Billy Joel songs that made up the score of Twyla Tharpe’s hit Broadway dance musical Movin’ Out. Now he moves back into the Joel catalog in a live show performed from the Space in Las Vegas. Tickets cost $30 (or $100 for a VIP ticket that includes post-concert virtual schmoozing).
Latino Theater Company: Just Like Us
Friday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (through Oct 4)
Latino Theater Company, based in Los Angeles, streams an advance look at its premiere production of Karen Zacarías’s docudrama Sleep with the Angels, adapted from Helen Thorpe’s nonfiction book about the friendships among four teenage Latina girls, two of whom are undocumented. Fidel Gomez directs a cast of 11. (An in-the-flesh staging is scheduled for 2021.)
Echo Theater Company: Bold Faced
Friday 10:30pm EDT / 3:30am BST (live only)
Los Angeles’s Echo Theater Company offers a new edition of its free monthly storytelling series on Zoom. The theme this time is Up Until Dawn.
Karen, I Said
Saturday noon EDT / 5pm BST (live only)
Downtown writer-performer Eliza Bent dives into the brackish waters of competitive white wokeness is a solo virtual performance piece directed by Tara Ahmedinejad. The show is performed four times this week; virtual attendance is free but all proceeds from the suggested $10 donation will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Chicago.
LA Writers Center: Strange Fruit Part 2
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The story of Matthew Shepard is intertwined with those of other historical victims of bigotry in 20th-century America—plus Oscar Wilde—in Jon Bastian’s Strange Fruit, presented as part of LA Writers Center’s BIPOC-forward virtual readings series Breathe. Today’s reading is the second part of the play; the first, which was live-streamed last month, can be seen here. Che’Rae Adams directs the cast of 20.
Martha Graham Dance Company: Martha Matinee
Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company concludes its Eve Project, marking the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S., with Julien Bryan’s film of Graham in her 1935 piece Frontier. Also on the e-bill is the premiere of 19 Poses for the 19th Amendment, a montage of submissions from an Instagram challenge in which the company asked people to replicate iconic Graham moments.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Belfast Blues
Saturday 3pm and 8pm EDT / 8pm and 1am BST (live only)
After a successful summer season of virtual offerings, the Irish Rep returns with a slate for the fall. The first offering is writer-performer Geraldine Hughes’s Belfast Blues, a bittersweet autobiographical solo piece about coming of age as a child actor in the 1980s, when her native Northern Ireland was still gripped by the Troubles. National treasure Carol Kane, who directed the play’s NYC premiere in 2005, also helmed this 2019 performance at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Advance registration is required, and a donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford it.
Bristol Old Vic: Romantics Anonymous
Saturday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, brings back its 2020 production of the sweet-centered musical Romantics Anonymous for one special. The cast and crew, who have been in quarantine together, perform the show live without social distancing; the result is streamed across the world, with different regions emphasized each day. (Today's stream benefits theaters in the U.S., including St. Ann's Warehouse, Berkeley Rep and the Wallis Annenberg Center.) Adapted by ace director Emma Rice (Brief Encounter) from a 2010 French film, the show tells of a painfully timid woman who strikes up a romance with the owner of the chocolate factory where she works; Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden plays the leading roles, and the original score is by Christopher Dimond and Michael Kooman. “The musical proves the ideal medium for the unspeakably shy: whimsical piano and woodwind-led songs give voice to the characters’ churning inner turmoil,” wrote Time Out of the 2017 London production. “While Romantics Anonymous is very funny, it will also feel wincingly familiar to anyone who’s ever hidden in a toilet out of nerves.” Tickets cost £21 (about $27.50).
Bristol Riverside Theatre: Mental Amusements
Saturday 5:30pm and 7:30pm EDT / 10:30pm and 12:30am BST (live only)
The smooth and engaging magician and mentalist Vinny DePonto, who starred in the Off Broadway show Charlatan a few years back, weaves a tangled web of deception in a new show designed to meet the demands of virtual performance. Regular tickets cost $35; for $50 you can sit in the virtual front row, which involves a higher degree of audience participation.
LUMA: Miranda: A Steampunk Opera
Saturday 6:30pm, 7:45pm and 9pm / 11:30pm, 12:45am and 2am BST (live only)
Located in Birmingham, New York, the tech-forward LUMA Festival steps into the virtual-theater game with an ambitious and creative music-theater production of Kamala Sankaram’s Miranda: A Steampunk Opera that has been designed to stream live in two different forms: through an immersive VR-theater app for Vive/Oculus headsets and in a computer-animated film streamed live in real time on YouTube. Cast members’ bodies are motion-captured as they sing live as they sing Sankaram’s dystopian 2013 courtroom-drama opera, directed by Alison Moritz. The show is performed for free three times a night for three straight nights.
Play-PerView: Hamlet in Bed
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of the whole small cast of the 2015 Off Broadway premiere of Hamlet in Bed: Annette O'Toole, playwright Michael Laurence and John Glover. Laurence plays an adopted man who casts the woman he believes to be his birth mother to play Gertrude opposite his own Hamlet in bare-bones production of Shakespeare’s play. “Lanky, deadpan and sleazy-sexy, Laurence gets a startling amount of mileage out of this soapy premise thanks to the show's off-kilter style, Lisa Peterson's modulated direction and, indispensably, the electrifying Annette O’Toole,” wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. “As Anna, a once promising theater actress turned angry lush, O'Toole channels multiple archetypes of womanhood at the same time: mother, old maid, whore, seductress and victim.” Tickets cost $5 and up, and proceeds benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.
Horizon Theatre: Completeness
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Computer science and molecular biology meet cute in Itamar Moses's smart, densely detail-packed romcom—seen at Playwrights Horizons in 2011—about two grad students’ tentative experiments with love. Heidi McKerley directs a cast of Atlanta actors (Chris Hecke, Naima Carter Russell, Shelli Delgado and Eric J. Little); Moses, who won a 2018 Tony for The Band’s Visit, joins them for a live post-show discussion after tonight’s showing. Tickets are free but registration is required and a $10 donation is suggested.
The Metropolitan Opera: Turandot
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Tonight’s Met offering is Puccini’s final opera, Turandot: a folk tale, set in China, about a brave warrior who risks his life to win the hand of a cruel princess. In this 2019 performance, set amid the epic chinoiserie of Frank Zeffirelli’s 1987 production, Christine Goerke plays the title character and Yusif Eyvazov is her suitor (who sings one of Puccini’s best-loved tenor arias, “Nessun Dorma”). Yannick Nézet-Séguin is at the baton; the supporting cast includes Eleonora Buratto and Met stalwart James Morris.
Music at the Mansion: Rosemary Loar
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. In this edition, Rosemary Loar, whose NYC cabaret shows have recently focused on the oeuvre of Sting, returns to her musical-theater roots with a collection of Broadway favorites from shows including Gypsy, Mame, Sunset Boulevard and Cats.
Colt Coeur: Seven Minutes in Heaven
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Before he wrote the Tony-winning book for Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson peeped behind the high-school locker door for this 2010 comedy about freshmen grappling with the agonies and ecstasies of a mid-'90s adolescence. Colt Coeur director Adrienne Campbell-Holt helms a one-night 10th-anniversary charity reading of the play with a cast of young comers that includes Nicholas L. Ashe, Natalia Dyer, Leah Lewis, Justin Linville, Dallas Liu and Odeya Rush. Proceeds benefit Colt Coeur’s education and mentorship programs.
Rambert Dance Company: Draw from Within
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
BAM teams up with the U.K.’s Rambert Dance Company to present a live performance of Draw from Within, a new work by the Belgian choreographer and filmmaker Wim Vandekeybus. In accordance with current London safety guidelines, the piece is performed in multiple spaces throughout Rambert’s home building. Tickets cost $13.
MIT Music and Theater Arts: Playwrights Lab
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s theater arts program presents its third annual Playwrights Lab, which invites high-level professional directors and actors to showcase original works by student writers. Tickets to the eight shows in this year’s virtual edition are free, with a suggested donation of $5. Today’s offering is Anupama Phatak’s Mortality Rate: Recalculating, set a century from now in a world even more obsessed with living as long as possible. Shira Milikowsky helms a cast that includes Jenelle Chu, John Clay III, Ann Sanders and Layan Elwazani.
Wilma Theater: Insulted. Belarus(sia)
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater joins the chorus of theaters around the world that are mounting virtual readings of Insulted. Belarus(sia), by the prominent Belarusian writer and dissident Andrei Kureichik, in solidarity with the struggle against totalitarianism in his native country. Structured as a collage of seven monologues, the piece depicts recent events in Belarus and includes characters based on real people and incorporates text from the public record. Yury Urnov directs the reading, from a script translated by John Freedman and with a cast that comprises Krista Apple, Taysha Marie Canales, Keith J. Conallen, Melanye Finister, Jered McLenigan, Brandon J. Pierce and Steven Rishard.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through tomorrow; today only, it is also being performed by an African/European cast at 3pm EDT and a Brazilian cast at 5:30pm EDT.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Metropolitan Playhouse: A Woman's Honor
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth the 1918 one-act satire A Woman’s Honor, by company favorite Susan Glaspell, in which a young man on trial for murder refuses to divulge the name of the woman who might provide him an alibi—causing multiple women to claim to be the one. Rachael Langton directs as cast of nine; the virtual reading is followed by a talkback led by Cornell professor and Glaspell expert J. Ellen Gainor.
New York Neo-Futurists: CyberWrench
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
After more than a decade performing Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, an ever-changing collection of 30 two-minute plays, New York Neo-Futurists had to change course when that piece's author pulled the rights abruptly in 2016. Now the troupe performs an entirely different ever-changing collection of two-minute plays called The Infinite Wrench. In the spit of that show, the company is now writing and performing a monthly collection of virtual playlets. Tickets start at $5.
Classical Theatre Lab: The Drag
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Before she crossed over into mainstream fame as the naughty tarnish of the silver screen, the quip-smart sex queen Mae West tangled with censors as the author of a series of scandalous plays. Prominent among them 1927’s melocomedy The Drag, which dealt openly with homosexuality and cross-dressing. West Hollywood’s Classical Theatre Lab revisits the play this weekend in a pair of live-streamed readings, performed in costume. Alex Wells directs an ensemble that includes guest artists Kelly Mantle, Roger Q. Mason and T. A. Mozelle.
Working Theater: American Dreams
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As the U.S. girds its loins for the upcoming election, Leila Buck’s interactive show American Dreams imagines a nationally televised game show in which the viewers (read: audiences) vote on who gets to be a citizen. Directed by Tamilla Woodard for Working Theater, the show is taking a virtual national tour over a six-week period, teaming with presenters across the country for nine short runs in succession. Tonight’s first stop is a free one-night engagement at the Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium, located on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.
Plays in the House: Caesar and Cleopatra
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
The invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), occasionally also presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Most of those efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. This edition of Plays in the House reunites adapter-director David Staller with most of the cast of his 2019 Off Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's rarely performed 1898 epic comedy Caesar and Cleopatra, about political intrigue and mercy in ancient times. Robert Cuccioli and cast newbie Mirirai Sithole play the Roman and Egyptian rulers of the title, joined by Brenda Baxton, Claybourne Elder, Janathy Hadley, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose and Dan Domingues. “Shaw had no use for moral or political absolutism; every radical idea in Caesar and Cleopatra is tempered by a profound cynicism about human nature” wrote Regina Robbins in her Time Out review of the 2019 production. “The friction produced is reliably funny and frequently poignant.” Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. This is teh final performance in the run.
Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met bids arrivederci to its week of Puccini operas with La Bohème, a high–Rent portrait of struggling artists in 19th-century Paris. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2008 performance of Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved production, with a cast led by Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, Quinn Kelsey, Oren Gradus and Paul Plishka.
Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brooklyn collective Hedgepig, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Classical Theatre of Harlem, aims to provide fresh fodder for the transition dramatic canon with a collection of underrated but still-relevant (and producible) classical works by a diverse group of women. This reading, the third of four in the series, is House of Desires, a romantic farce by the 17th-century Mexican nun Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. Melisa Pereyra directs a cast that includes Cher Alvarez, Eduardo Xavier Curley-Carillo, Triney Sandoval, Alejandro Cordova, Sebastian Arboleda, Basil Rodericks, Jamal James, Olivia Williamson, and Desiree Baxter. A $15 contribution is suggested.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
New Federal Theatre: 2020 Poetry Jam: She Speaks, He Speaks, We Speak, Generations Speak
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, which has been platforming the work of minorities in New York City for 50 years, presents a pair of live virtual spoken-word shows that spotlight three generations of Black poets. (The first is tonight; the second is next week.) Curated and emceed by Rev. Rhonda "Akanké" McLean-Nur and directed by Petronia Paley, the events include performances by Mahogany L. Browne, Yusef Komunyakaa, Haki Madhabuti, jessica Care moore, Abiodun Oyewale, Sonia Sanchez, Shadenia Sivad, Quincy Troupe, Camryn Bruno, Renée McRae and Nathaniel Isiah Swanson. The shows are free but reservations are required.
Miami Light Project: Zoo Motel
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The globe-trotting writer-performer Thaddeus Phillips joins forces once again with Tatiana Mallarino—who directed the New York Theatre Workshop productions of his plays El Conquistador!, Red Eye to Havre de Grace and 17 Border Crossings—for an interactive new virtual work that he performs live from his current quasi-quarantine in a village in Colombia. With help from the inventive set designer Steven Dufala (The Object Lesson), magician Steve Cuiffo and choreographers Fernando & Katya, Phillips explores notions of connection through the combination of big ideas and confined spaces. Mallarino films the show live on site, and home viewers are encouraged to participate by printing out materials they are sent in advance. Tickets cost $20 during the show’s preview period, which runs through Sunday; the premiere on October 5 costs $75, after which the show costs $35 and runs on Thursdays through Sundays through October 25.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes all-time great Broadway leading lady Chita Rivera and her daughter, singer-dancer Lisa Mordente, along with Gary Burr, Avery Raquel, Naiika Sings and Frankie Moreno. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson plays host. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Echo Theater Company: Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying
Monday 10:30pm EDT / 3:30am BST (live only)
L.A.’s envelope-pushing Echo Theater Company shares a free, live reading of Jessica Huang’s Transmissions in Advance of the Second Great Dying, an epic tale of migration, global destruction and human-alien romance set in a dystopian future. (Can we really imagine any other kind?) Cheryl Weckstein directs.
Food for Thought
Tuesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The longevous lunch-theater series Food for Thought essays live performances with actual, in-person monthly readings at Theatre 80 in the East Village—but since only 25 people can actually be in the audience, the event is also being shared via Zoom. To reserve tickets, you must call or email in advance; in a strange twist, it’s free to see the show at the theater—en masque, of course—but watching it online costs $25. The September edition features Jodie Markell, Stephen Schnetzer and Rex Reed in a pair of comic shorts: Peter Stone’s Commercial Break and Susan Charlotte’s Come On. Tony Roberts (Annie Hall) is also on hand to read a selection from his autobiography, Do You Know Me? Antony Marsellis directs.
Bienal de Flamenco: Rosario La Tremendita
Tuesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement continues with today’s concert by the extraordinary flamenco singer Rosario La Tremendita, performed live from the Lope de Vega Theatre. Joining her as guest artists are fellow singer Rancapino Chico and the dancer Andrés Marín (who has a festival show of his own coming up on Saturday, October 3). A recording of this performance will be rerun this Friday.
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week's episode is hosted by Paige Cowen.
The VT Show: Lessons In Survival
Tuesday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this now-monthly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. This week's episode concerns the upcoming Vineyard virtual series Lessons In Survival.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Taylor Iman Jones, Storm Thomas and Starbird & the Phoenix (the duo of Courtney Bassett and Andrew Swackhamer).
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
New York City Ballet: Full Ballets and Excerpts from Balanchine
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through Oct 6)
City Ballet’s month-long virtual fall season, which includes workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its archives, begins this week. The first collection of performances is devoted to works by company cofounder George Balanchine: Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux and “The Unanswered Question” from Ivesiana, plus excerpts from Symphony in C, Liebeslieder Walzer, Episodes and Stravinsky Violin Concerto. (Each release stays viewable for a full week.) Dancers include NYCB principals Ashley Bouder, Sterling Hyltin, Maria Kowroski, Lauren Lovette, Sara Mearns, Tiler Peck, Teresa Reichlen, Jared Angle, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Joseph Gordon, Anthony Huxley, Ask la Cour and Taylor Stanley, along with former principals Janie Taylor and Joaquin De Luz current City Ballet artistic director Jonathan Stafford.
Hedgepig Ensemble Theater: Do This Play
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brooklyn collective Hedgepig, in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Classical Theatre of Harlem, aims to provide fresh fodder for the transition dramatic canon with a collection of underrated but still-relevant (and producible) classical works by a diverse group of women. This reading, the third of four in the series, is of the 1928 one-act Restless Night in Late Spring, an early work by the major Japanese novelist Fumiko Enchiz. Chari Arespacochago directs a cast that includes Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo, Daniel K. Isaac and Fara Faidzan. A $15 contribution is suggested.
The Show Must Go Online: Timon of Athens
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is the rarely performed Timon of Athens, a furious tragedy about an altruistic man consumed by bitterness after his friends prove unreliable .
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.