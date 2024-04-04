Here is how to get one.

Law & Order: SVU fans, listen up: starting tonight at midnight, the MTA will be selling a new limited-edition MetroCard featuring a photo of lead actress Mariska Hargitay in character in honor of the iconic show's 25th season.

There will be a total of 50,000 cards available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis at specific vending machines so you're going to want to be organized if you want to secure one.

Here is a list of the five participating subway locations:

- 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr ​​​​(B, D, F, M)

- Times Sq-42 St​​​​​​​​​ (N, Q, R, W, S, 1, 2, 3, 7)

- Grand Central-42 St ​​​​​(S, 4, 5, 6, 7)

- 34 St-Penn Station ​​​(A, C, E)

- 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal (A, C, E)

Photograph: Courtesy of the MTA

The promotion follows last month's unofficial Rockefeller Plaza renaming, also an homage to the New York-based TV show. In mid-March, the neighborhood was transformed into "Olivia Benson Plaza," where passerby could enjoy complimentary coffee and tea beverages at the Benson & Co. Coffee truck while participating in a number of other fun activations.

This also isn't the first time that the MTA has used the power of the soon-disappearing MetroCard to honor cultural moments: rock band KISS, country great Dolly Parton, rapper Notorious B.I.G. and a bunch of hip hop stars have gotten the MetroCard treatment in the past. Clearly, the MTA doesn't discriminate based on musical genre.