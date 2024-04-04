New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
SVU MetroCard
Photograph: Courtesy of the MTA

The MTA is releasing a limited-edition 'Law & Order: SVU' MetroCard

Here is how to get one.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Law & Order: SVU fans, listen up: starting tonight at midnight, the MTA will be selling a new limited-edition MetroCard featuring a photo of lead actress Mariska Hargitay in character in honor of the iconic show's 25th season.

There will be a total of 50,000 cards available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis at specific vending machines so you're going to want to be organized if you want to secure one.

Here is a list of the five participating subway locations:

- 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr ​​​​(B, D, F, M)
- Times Sq-42 St​​​​​​​​​ (N, Q, R, W, S, 1, 2, 3, 7)
- Grand Central-42 St ​​​​​(S, 4, 5, 6, 7)
- 34 St-Penn Station ​​​(A, C, E)
- 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal (A, C, E)

SVU MetroCard
Photograph: Courtesy of the MTA

The promotion follows last month's unofficial Rockefeller Plaza renaming, also an homage to the New York-based TV show. In mid-March, the neighborhood was transformed into "Olivia Benson Plaza," where passerby could enjoy complimentary coffee and tea beverages at the Benson & Co. Coffee truck while participating in a number of other fun activations.

This also isn't the first time that the MTA has used the power of the soon-disappearing MetroCard to honor cultural moments: rock band KISS, country great Dolly Parton, rapper Notorious B.I.G. and a bunch of hip hop stars have gotten the MetroCard treatment in the past. Clearly, the MTA doesn't discriminate based on musical genre. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.