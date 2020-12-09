[title]
If you thought your days of dinner and a movie were over due to COVID, The Standard, High Line is here to bring back the date-night tradition. Debuting this week, the hotel has transformed their outdoor plaza into The Forest, a woodland-inspired pop-up (those seem to be trending, eh?) with socially-distanced seating for all-day outdoor dining, a new menu of seasonal goodies, and a series of near-daily of holiday movie screenings.
The festive outdoor dining space is filled with fresh pine trees and twinkling lights, plus outdoor heaters and faux-fur throw blankets to keep you warm and cozy. And the food-and-drink menu is similarly warming: Think: cheese fondue for two, fully loaded baked potatoes and hot cocktails like spiked cocoa and mulled cider.
There's also candy and complimentary popcorn available during the space's Pix on the Plaza outdoor movie nights, which run Sunday through Thursday at 7pm for the month of December. Check out the full movie line-up below, as well as more pictures of the merry pop-up:
Tues 12/8: Last Christmas
Wed 12/9: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Thurs 12/10: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Sun 12/13: The Holiday
Mon 12/14: Bad Santa
Tues 12/15: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Wed 12/16: A Christmas Story
Thurs 12/17: Elf
Sun 12/20: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Mon 12/21: Office Christmas Party
Tues 12/22: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Wed 12/23: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Thurs 12/24: A Christmas Story
Sun 12/27: Big
Mon 12/28: Saturday Night Fever
Tues 12/29: A Star is Born (’76)
Wed 12/30: All About Eve
Thurs 12/31: Funny Girl