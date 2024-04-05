From Bonnie Tyler's iconic "Total Eclipse of the Heart" to "Ray of Light" by Madonna and much more.

Although we're all still distracted by the surprising earthquake that shook us up this morning and the pretty hilarious reactions to it that have popped up all over social media, it's time we pay attention to the other big natural event coming our way: the total solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8 around 3pm.

Only certain parts of New York State are in the path of totality while others will be able to glimpse at a partial eclipse, but New York is betting big on the celestial wonder, with businesses shuttering for a brief period of time and institutions giving out free eclipse glasses so that everyone can safely enjoy the occurrence.

As part of its varied roster of activations, New York State has also just released an "I LOVE NY" eclipse playlist that, we must be honest, is actually a pretty awesome collection of songs.

"Whether you're getting hyped for the big day, need a road trip playlist, or want some viewing party tunes, here's your soundtrack to watching the 2024 total solar eclipse in New York State on April 8!," reads a message alongside the new playlist, which you can preview right here or listen to on Spotify.

At 5 hours and 36 minutes, the selection runs the gamut in scope and genre, starting out with Bonnie Tyler's iconic "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and proceeding with "Bad Moon Rising" by Total Creedence Clearwater Revival, Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars," Manfred Mann's Earth Band "Blinded by the Light," "Ray of Light" by Madonna and "Stuck in the Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel, among many others.

The 84 songs have one thing in common: they're either about the stars, the moon, the sun or, well, any sort of combination spanning all those themes.

Below is the playlist. Happy listening and happy viewing (with eclipse glasses, please!):