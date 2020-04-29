The YMCA is offering free workout classes for New Yorkers at home

Whether you’ve been exercising while social distancing or diving into the many great options for online workout classes you can stream from home, New Yorkers have been doing their best to stay active while largely staying indoors. And considering how much we’re all used to walking, we’ve had to make a bit of an extra effort to make up for all those lost steps. (Not to mention all that delivery food we're ordering in.)

One great resource for those looking to mix up their fitness routine (since there’s only so many times you can take the same barre class), is a new digital initiative that the YMCA of Greater New York has launched: YMCA @ Home. The virtual content hub provides a lot of fun ways to stay active from all-ages Facebook Live workouts to adult cardio and Pilates classes and even exercises specifically designed for seniors.

"Staying connected and healthy matters now more than ever. We’re thrilled we can provide these workouts and resources so families and communities in New York City, and across the world, can keep active and engaged from the comfort of home," said Sharon Greenberger, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York in a statement. "The YMCA is here for all, to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. We will continue to be here for our communities online — and we can’t wait to welcome them back in person."

You can find out more about their family fitness options here. Here's a list of the virtual workouts they’ll be offering over the next few days:

Wednesday, April 29

10am: Family Time Live

12pm: Total Body with Yanique

5:30pm: Core with Yanique on Instagram Live!

Thursday, April 30

10am: Better Balance with Janice

12pm: Vinyasa Yoga with Miho

Friday, May 1

12pm: Pilates with Melissa

