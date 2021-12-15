There's a Christmas tree made of disco balls on the Lower East Side

The 24-feet-tall structure might be the coolest tree we've seen around town.

Arguably the most creative Christmas tree around town can now be found inside the PUBLIC Hotel on Chrystie Street.

The Ian Schrager-owned space (of Studio 54 fame) is home to a 24-feet-tall structure made entirely of disco balls. It looks just as awesome as it sounds.

New Yorkers can find the Disco Ball tree inside of the hotel's Chrystie Park garden at any time of the day but we suggest visiting when the light show happens, which is daily at 1pm, running through 2am on weekdays and 4am on weekends.

A few details about the exciting tree: it is made up of over 450 individual mirrored balls that measure between 8 and 30 inches each. Some of them are even motorized and therefore constantly rotate.

As for the lighting, which is fueled by theatrical and stage equipment, you can expect seven constantly changing colors to delight you: blue, gold, green, magenta, red, purple and silver.

Photograph: PUBLIC Hotel

It seems to be the year of imaginative trees around New York. In fact, in addition to this light-filled one in downtown Manhattan, New Yorkers might have noticed a 12-story-tall one looking over Fifth Avenue.

If you're more into the traditional (we don't blame you), you'll want to check out our guide to the most iconic tree we've got in town: the Rockefeller Christmas Tree. While there, don't forget to hang out inside the newly-installed cozy chalets overlooking the Rockefeller Center ice rink or, perhaps, spend time around the heated igloos that actually give you a pretty awesome view of the tree itself. We should also mention that the area has become ripe with pretty delicious eating destinations, so do check out our list of best restaurants nearby.

Happy holidays!