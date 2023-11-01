Just when it seemed like Michelin had served as many seconds, thirds and leftovers as it could in advance of its 2023 star ceremony, the hospitality kingmaker—that some find incongruous for also making tires, even though that’s just good business, bebe—today released its annual list of Bib Gourmand restaurants. Eleven were newly anointed in New York City.

The Bibs aim to spotlight high-quality to value venues. Rather than the expensive multi-course destinations that some still associate with the legacy ranker, outdated as those narrow assumptions may be, the BGs are reserved for spots where consumers can expect to spend about $50 on two courses and a glass of wine or dessert, pre-tax and tip, so, in NYC it’s closer to $65, all in.

This year’s Bib Gourmand honorees might sound familiar from the incremental guide additions Michelin makes throughout the year, most recently three weeks ago, preceded by updates in September, May and January. Though this isn’t always or necessarily the case, each of BGs previously appeared on one of those lists. See every Bib Gourmand recipient in NYC for 2023 and how Time Out has covered them below. Michelin’s star ceremony is scheduled for November 7th in Manhattan.

8282, Lower East Side (Recommended with three Time Out New York stars in January 2022.)

Agi’s Counter, Crown Heights (Recommended with four Time Out New York stars in January 2022.)

Alta Calidad, Prospect Heights (Recommended in May, 2019.)

Café Mars, Gowanus, (Recommended with four Time Out New York stars in June, 2023.)

C as in Charlie, Greenwich Village

Flora, Park Slope

Kru, Greenpoint, (Recommended with three Time Out New York stars in January 2023.)

Peppercorn Station, Midtown West

Potluck Club, Lower East Side (Recommended with four Time Out New York stars in September 2022. Potluck Club was also one of our 10 best new restaurants of 2022.)

Pranakhon, Greenwich Village

Superiority Burger, East Village