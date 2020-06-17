These elaborate floral arrangements have been placed all over NYC

As any dedicated New Yorker will tell you, living here is no bed of roses even in the best of times. We give no quarter and we take none, and we take pride in that. But lately, even the toughest among us could use a little love, given the cataclysmic cascade of recent events. You know, like a card or maybe a bouquet of flowers. Well, something like that is the idea behind "A Love Letter to New York," which has planted floral installations in several locations around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

A combination of flower show and outdoor art project, these Flower Flashes, as they’re called, are the work of Lewis Miller Design, which has teamed up with L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers to create tributes honoring the "strength, fortitude and love we have for one another," as citizens of the greatest city in the world.

The installations include large, heart-shaped arrangements placed in front of the Barclays Center, as well as at the intersection of South Portland Avenue and Fulton Street in Fort Greene, and the corner of Spring and Hudson Streets in Soho. The centerpiece of the project is a grouping of blossoms that spell out I [Heart] NY in fragrant, oversize letters on Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District. It's fair to say that for New Yorker's right now, these gifts of gratitude couldn't smell sweeter.

