These Halloween-themed treats at the Museum of Ice Cream look spookily on point

Halloween is just around the corner and, if you're looking for treats that go beyond the usual, we suggest stopping by the Museum of Ice Cream in SoHo, which usually turns into a wonderland of all things macabre as the holiday approaches.

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream The Dark Cone

Last year, the space morphed into the Museum of I-Scream throughout October. Although it's unclear whether that will happen again in 2023, the destination has just launched a selection of pretty spooky drinks and treats that are visually striking and oh-so on-theme.

What's more, guests of the museum will actually get to order unlimited servings of all the new products while walking around the various installations on site and, of course, taking turns down the popular three-story slide and iconic sprinkle swimming pool. Perhaps consider donning your Halloween costume while visiting as well?

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream The Black Widow

Back to the sweets on offer: the menu features a chocolate soft-serve ice cream topped with Oreo crumbles and a gummy eyeball aptly called The Dark Cone; a selection of ice cream sundaes featuring eerie toppings like licorice bats, meringue ghosts and gummy bugs; and, our personal favorite and surely an odd-looking option, a dark gray cotton candy that's adorned with candy worms.

There are also some interesting cocktails to look through, including The Black Widow, which comes in a bubbling cauldron and is made with tequila, Triple Sec, blackberry purée and sour pucker powder, and the non-alcoholic Bloody Shirley Temple. The latter is presented in an IV bag and concocted with lemonade and grenadine. Yes, we suggest you try both—they're free with the price of admission, after all!

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

If it's more "traditional" happenings that you're after come the end of the month, check out our list of best Halloween events in NYC, top haunted houses and, of course, our guide to the beloved Village Halloween Parade, which is happening on Tuesday, October 31.