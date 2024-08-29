We’ve long told you New York’s barbecue scene is on and cookin’. Nowadays, it is relatively easy to find pit masters within our concrete jungle, grilling it up with the best of them. And guess what? Even Texas agrees.

Doing the Lord’s work of journalism, Texas Monthly searched the country for the travel-worthy, Texas-style barbecue outside of the Lone Star State. Thirty-seven states and 149 barbecue spots later, the publication dropped a comprehensive list of the best places to find Texas-style cue’, with three New York barbecue spots making the cut.

Most notably, the Dominican-meets-barbecue spot, Bark Barbecue, received a nod from the Texas-based outlet. Located inside Time Out Market New York, the barbecue stall is known for merging Texas and Dominican flavors and for its usage of oregano and dried ancho powder seasoning found on its briskets and sides. But the biggest shoutout (for them and for us) goes to the fried goodness that is the chicharron.

“While smoked sausage and pork ribs are on the menu, the Dominican-style smoked chicharron is the must-order. The skin-on pork belly is smoked until tender, then fried so the skin puffs up like crackling. A bite isn’t complete without a squeeze of lime,” said the publication.

Additionally, Red Hook’s Hometown Bar-B-Q also made the list, thanks to its thick slices of pork belly pastrami, baby back ribs with a char siu glaze and rib tips made better thanks to a jerk marinade. But here, the straight-up classics knock it out of the park.

“The Texas basics are equally impressive, such as the hearty pork spare ribs, the peppery brisket, and one of the few beef short ribs I’ve found outside of Texas that can rival Louie Mueller’s.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Bark Barbecue

By the way, the no. six spot goes to Southern Junction in Buffalo. There, James Beard-nominated chef Ryan Fernandez blends Texas-style cue’ with flavors from his homeland of India, dubbing his fare as “Texas BBQ with a Kerala connection.” While classics like the brisket, ribs and hot links are done well, the publication says, “…the real reward is in items like brisket biryani and the barbecue foldie, a paratha (Indian flatbread) filled with smoked and pulled beef shoulder, mixed with caramelized onions, garam masala, and a coconut curry sauce.

And yes, while Texas barbecue is often the blueprint for many grill masters, New York has plenty of barbecue spots with an international tilt that are sure to get your mouth watering. Grab your bibs—we’ve got some eatin’ to do.