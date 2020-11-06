The best bar in the world is officially in London

London has regained its title as the best city for drinking in the world, taking the number one spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars awards. The awards ceremony – typically a big cocktail bash – went ahead virtually this year, but we’re pretty sure the drinks will have been flowing in London last night (Thursday November 5) when the Connaught Bar was named the best bar in the world.

If you haven’t been to the blingy bar at Mayfair’s Connaught hotel, you should definitely book in for a treat after Lockdown 2. It’s an expensive setting for sure, but the Martinis made flamboyantly on a trolley pulled up to your table are worth every penny, and impeccable service from Agostino Perrone and team is second to none (and now, that’s official!). You could try and recreate the experience at home with any furniture on wheels, but it’ll never match this experience.

The bar took the number two spot in last year’s chart – which is voted on each year by industry experts around the world – with New York’s Dante named the best in the world. But in 2020, the pair have switched places, with London back on top.

Photograph: Connaught Bar



London held strong in the rest of the rankings, too, with the highest new entry in the charts going to Tayēr + Elementary (the no. 1 on our our Drink List, fyi). It scooped the award for fifth best bar in the world, despite only opening last year – and being closed for most of 2020.

Indeed, the challenging year that’s faced the capital didn’t seem to impact things too badly. Kwãnt came in at number six, The American Bar took the number 20 spot and Lyaness was awarded 29th place.

Andy Parsons



Numbers 33 and 34 went to Swift and Three Sheets respectively, while Artesian came in at 41 – giving London a total of eight bars in the whole top 50 list. A performance as strong as those Connaught Bar Martinis.

You can find the full World’s 50 Best Bars list here.

Read Time Out’s list of the best bars in London.

Find ways to support bars and restaurants while they remain closed in lockdown.