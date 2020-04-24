This beloved New York restaurant is reopening just for delivery

Taste of Persia, the Flatiron hit restaurant by Saeed Pourkay located inside a pizzeria, closed in January of this year. Despite its cult-following—which first began at the Union Square Holiday Market—the new owners of Pizza Paradise and Pourkay disagreed on the terms of a new lease and the Iranian immigrant was forced to shutdown his counter at the shop.

But lucky for us, Taste of Persia has now quietly reopened for delivery-only, The New Yorker first reported. While his plans to open a new brick-and-mortar location remain on hold, Pourkay confirmed to Time Out New York on the phone that he was taking orders for delivery in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn; he had already received 80 orders for this weekend that he was scrambling to fill. At 67, Pourkay is at a dangerous age to be potentially exposing himself right now, but he continues to cook around the clock, offering up bulk versions of crowd favorites such as his take on the Persian soup ash reshteh that will last several days in the fridge. Iranian food can be hard to come by in New York and Taste of Persia is one of the few restaurants that specializes in the cuisine and that will deliver across the boroughs.

Pourkay shared that the best way to place an order is by emailing tasteofpersianyc@gmail.com. Delivery will take place on Saturdays and Sundays and there is a $50 minimum + $15 delivery fee for orders.

Menu items will change weekly, so check out his Instagram account or Facebook for updates.

Most popular on Time Out

- How to bake Junior’s famous cheesecake from scratch at home

- The best live theater to stream online

- The absolute best ‘80s songs

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new batch of free performances

- Watch this breathtaking helicopter footage of NYC from above