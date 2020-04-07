This Brooklyn bar has launched a cookie delivery service

Tailfeather, a Clinton Hill bar that opened in February 2019, had built a customer base of folks looking for nice, natural wines in a relaxed atmosphere. But in these disturbing times of social-distancing, a night out on the town seems like a long lost dream and the bar has had to entirely rethink its business model. Thankfully, Autumn Stanford and her spouse Dennis Mendoz—who, together, also own nearby Brooklyn Kolache bakery and Swell Dive—have come up with a plan to sweeten the deal.

On Thursday, Tailfeather is launching a new cookie delivery service called Bake Sale out of their Myrtle Avenue watering hole. Operating via Postmates, the team will sell both cookies individually and in packaged bundles with other items such as natural wine.

Stanford, who is an alum of Seamless HQ, made a name for herself in the central Brooklyn area with bake sales at her Brooklyn Kolache (neighborhood locals may remember the crowd favorite ube crinkle cookie). Ultimately, the late-night cookie party became too expensive with all the operating costs and delivery fees.

Now, the dessert pop-up is being revived (and, yes, bringing along the cookie that made it a hit). In its relaunch, the menu will include baked-to-order cookies, thin-crust pies and discounted bottles of natural wine. In addition, the team has come up with other creative "Date Night In" packages. You can get a cheeseboard, a bottle of wine and two cookies ($35) or the "Pizza Party for 2," which includes two pizzas, four cookies and a bottle of wine ($50). Stanford and Mendoz hope that this temporary delivery service can help keep their employees afloat during this trying time for the hospitality industry. You can order cookies and other bake sale items starting on April 9th between 2pm to 9pm on Thursdays through Sundays. Contactless pick-up and delivery are both available.

Tailfeather is located at 581 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

View this post on Instagram Good day for Netflix, cookies, pizza and wine. Order via the link in our profile and use code 9rfw for free delivery on your first Postmates order! A post shared by Bake Sale By Tailfeather (@bakesalebk) on Mar 28, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

