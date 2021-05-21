New York
Pizza doughnuts
Photograph: Courtesy of The Doughnut Project/Hormel Pepperoni Cup N' Crisp

This is not a drill: You can eat a bunch of pizza doughnuts this weekend

Pepperoni pizza doughnuts make any weekend better.

Anna Ben Yehuda
Doughnuts and pizza: a match made in heaven. 

Doughnut pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of The Doughnut Project/Hormel Pepperoni Cup N' Crisp

If you have never thought of combining the two delicacies, this weekend is your chance to do just that as The Doughnut Project and Hormel Pepperoni Cup N' Crisp created a limited-edition pizza doughnut called Cheese the Day (see what they did there?) that will rock your culinary socks off.

The treat, prepared in celebration of National Pizza Party Day (that's today!), will be served warm at The Doughnut Project's West Village location (10 Morton Street) today through Sunday. You've got a limited time to get on that, so make sure to add the task to your weekend to-do list.

Some details about the cooking process: the base of Cheese the Day is made of half a plain and unglazed doughnut, which is drenched with homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and Hormel's pepperoni crisps. The concoction is thrown into the oven for a few minutes before being served at the ideal temperature. Beware: your taste buds will beg you for more of it after a single bite.

The unconventional offering follows a slew of others that New Yorkers have been enjoying throughout the past few months. Remember the "angel doughnuts" we recently told you about? How about these 10 re-imagined bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches (including an herb tortilla sandwich with face bacon and cheddar)? Let's not forget about tacos named after planets and this Soho spot's take on Japan's famous soufflé pancakes. Clearly, city dwellers are all in when it comes to experiments of the gastronomical kind.

But if it's something more classic that you're after this weekend, you will want to consult our newly revamped list of the 50 very best restaurants in New York (spoiler alert: we've got a new number one!). Either way, bon appetit!

