This new app aims to help New Yorkers dine safely

From building inventive outdoor dining structures (hello, space bubbles!) to grappling with the ever-changing capacity caps for indoor dining, New Yorkers have been wrestling with how to safely dine out at restaurants and bars for the last few months. Now an app is here to help.

Launching first in Boston this month, CareFull—a free iOS app that alerts users about COVID-19 safety precautions at local restaurants—is coming to NYC in January. Tracking helpful stuff like table distancing, mask wearing, sanitization practices, and outdoor heaters, the app's venue information, photos, and safety reviews will be crowdsourced from both app users and area restaurants. (CareFull has an advisory team of both medical professionals and restaurants owners to check industry-specific COVID procedures.)

“Hundreds of restaurants are taking all the right steps to reopen safely, but a few unsafe venues scare customers away from eating out at all,” said CareFull founder Garrett Weinstein in a press release. “With CareFull, we can give people confidence to go out again while sending traffic to restaurants that are creating safe, comfortable environments.” Happy—and safe—dining!

